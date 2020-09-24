Watch now: Here's how many voted early in Macon County on Thursday

"That's the way I like to do it," Schuman said. "I don't want to vote by mail because I don't trust the mail, it may never get there."

Election officials are universally encouraging people voting by mail to return ballots as quickly as possible, given delays in U.S. Postal Service delivery. In Illinois, mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17, Dietrich said.

Beth Ubanks, another Decatur resident waiting to vote Thursday, shared similar thoughts about mail-in voting.

"There's a lot of controversy about the mail on TV, so I know if I come down here I know it'll be counted," said Ubanks, 60. "We have our rights for our votes to be counted."

The line outside the county building stretched even further Thursday morning, spanning down the sidewalk and onto the next block over, said Forsyth resident Tom Robson.

Compared to past early elections, the turnout was "higher than normal," Tanner said, although unsure what caused the first-day rush.