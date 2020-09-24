Watch now: Here's how many voted early in Macon County on Thursday

DECATUR — Let the voting begin.
Thursday was the first day for in-person early voting in Illinois ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner estimated about 500 took part.
It was expected concerns about COVID would drive more people to cast ballots by mail. A record 1.82 million people have applied for those so far, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. Legislation adopted in the spring in response to the pandemic ensured widespread publicity for the practice.
“It's off-the-chart up this year," Matt Dietrich, spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections, said of early voting applications, which in 2018 numbered 500,000, of which 86% were returned.
In late August, Macon County officials reported nearly 6,000 requests for mail-in ballots, nearly doubling the previous record of around 3,000, and had grown to 10,119 as of Thursday afternoon, according to Tanner. Mail-in ballots were expected to arrive sometime next week, he said.
Still, for Decatur resident Gary Schuman, 74, voting in-person is more reassuring than sending it via mail.
"That's the way I like to do it," Schuman said. "I don't want to vote by mail because I don't trust the mail, it may never get there."
Election officials are universally encouraging people voting by mail to return ballots as quickly as possible, given delays in U.S. Postal Service delivery. In Illinois, mailed ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 17, Dietrich said.
Beth Ubanks, another Decatur resident waiting to vote Thursday, shared similar thoughts about mail-in voting.
"There's a lot of controversy about the mail on TV, so I know if I come down here I know it'll be counted," said Ubanks, 60. "We have our rights for our votes to be counted."
The line outside the county building stretched even further Thursday morning, spanning down the sidewalk and onto the next block over, said Forsyth resident Tom Robson.
Compared to past early elections, the turnout was "higher than normal," Tanner said, although unsure what caused the first-day rush.
"We always advertise it, but I think there's just more of a push where people are more aware of early voting," Tanner said. "The line's usually not that long until right before Election Day."
