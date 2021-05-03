Watch now: Howard Buffett to run for Macon County sheriff in 2022

In Decatur, he has donated $15 million for a new law enforcement facility to train police recruits from across the state; millions of dollars to the Decatur Park District for a new amphitheater, extension of a train at Scovill Zoo, and a sculpture park; and millions more to social service agencies, including the new headquarters for the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois, support for domestic violence programs at Dove, Inc. and a new teen center for the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.

Buffett has also donated more than $9.2 million towards infrastructure and public safety improvements in the John's Hill neighborhood.

Buffett has also donated millions towards drug and and addiction treatment facilities. Many have attributed his opposition to legal cannabis as a reason the Decatur city leaders have opted out of allowing sales within city limits.

The sheriff's announcement came the same day that CNBC reported Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel would succeed Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

At least three billboards that read "Elect Howard Buffett for Macon County Sheriff 2022" have recently gone up as part of the campaign rollout.

Schneider said a more formal announcement would be forthcoming in the future with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.

Buffett thus far is the committee’s sole contributor, donating $29,500 the day it was created.

Though Buffett can raise money, candidates seeking to get on the March 2022 primary ballot will likely not be able to start passing petitions until September. The filing period will be in late November and early December.

Schneider, who served as sheriff for 10 years before passing the baton to Buffett, said his appointed successor is the man for the time.

"I support Howard running for sheriff," Schneider said. "I believe his skill set will be one that is going to fit for the times coming. This is not an easy time for law enforcement and it takes a change agent and somebody with Howard's skill set to move us forward and I'm looking forward to supporting him in his campaign."