Watch now: Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller apologizes for Hitler comment

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller on Friday apologized for quoting Adolf Hitler at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this week.

Miller, an Oakland Republican representing the 15th Congressional District that covers parts of Central and Southern Illinois, said she regretted making the reference and apologized for the harm it caused. But she also said her words are being twisted by people "to mean something antithetical to my beliefs."

The full statement reads:

"Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding our youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on our youth.

"This dark history should never be repeated and parents should be proactive to instill what is good, true, right, and noble into their children's hearts and minds.