Watch now: Illinois House Redistricting focuses on Decatur in hearing

Scherer, who was elected in 2013, said she agreed with Wilkins' testimony.

"Having been the representative of both the inner city of Decatur and the inner city of Springfield, I feel like this is fair of a map as we're going to ever find because the interests of the people in both of these areas are so similar, their needs are so similar," Scherer said.

However, others said they would prefer Decatur not to be carved up into several districts. Decatur City Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, testifying before the committee, had this request: "do not divide our city into pieces of many legislative districts to simply ensure political viability."

Gregory recalled the 2000s, when the city was represented by three different congressmen. Currently, all of Macon County is represented by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

On the legislative side, the city is represented by two state representatives and two senators.