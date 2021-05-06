Watch now: Illinois to scale back COVID rules May 14, Macon Co. officials cautiously optimistic

What's included in the 'bridge phase'

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced that Illinois will enter the COVID "bridge phase" on May 14.

Here's what's included:

Expand capacity limits in places such as retail stores, offices, theatres, ticketed spectator events, amusement parks and zoos up to 60%

Restaurants and bars could expand capacity in standing areas to 30% indoors and 50% outdoors

Outdoor farmers markets and other outdoor spectator events would be allowed to welcome 30 people per 1,000 square feet, up from 15, with indoor markets being unchanged

Limits will also be expanded for social events, with outdoor events having a limit of 500 people and indoor events being able to invite up to 250 people, up from the previous limits of 100 and 50 people respectively

Even with the loosening of restrictions, the state will continue to follow CDC guidelines on masks and will continue to monitor caseloads in order to prevent another surge of the virus.

— State Journal-Register