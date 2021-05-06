Watch now: Illinois to scale back COVID rules May 14, Macon Co. officials cautiously optimistic

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced that Illinois will scale back COVID restrictions May 14 and could have a complete reopening by June 11 if trends continue.
"The light that we can see at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter," Pritzker said during a a press conference. "For restaurants and bars and retail and weddings and public gatherings, this means higher capacity limits and a very hopeful move toward full reopening."
Thursday’s announcement came as the state reached a new benchmark of having 55% of adults age 16 and over, and 80% of people age 65 and over, having received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The daily number of new cases, hospitalization rates and intensive care unit usage have all been falling or leveling off.
“This good news comes with a caveat,” Pritzker said. “We have all seen throughout this pandemic that this virus and its variants have proven to be unpredictable. Metrics that look strong today are far from a guarantee of how things will look a week, two weeks, a month from now. We saw that last August, and again last March.”
Pritzker's announcement is certainly a major step towards post COVID-19 normality. But is it a bridge too far?
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley certainly isn’t saying that, but she does offer a note of caution that we haven’t made it all the way across to the other side just yet.
“I don’t want people to have this false perception that we are completely out of the woods or that COVID is over or that nobody is suffering or losing their lives or their quality of life to COVID,” Binkley said. “Because that is happening.”
She described the governor’s Restore Illinois plan, spearheaded by IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, as being based on solid data and metrics and a roadmap that has earned her trust. And she can understand the pent-up frustrations of people worn down with the battle to contain the virus and anxious to know there’s a timetable for reaching a brighter future.
Under the bridge phase – a transition phase between the current Phase 4 mitigations and the virtually complete reopening of Phase 5 – certain capacity limits will be eased at various kinds of events. Restaurants will be allowed to increase from 25% to 30% of capacity, as long as people maintain six feet of distance from one another, while offices, personal care facilities and retail service counters can increase from 50% to 60% of capacity.
When the state reaches Phase 5, Pritzker said, virtually all mitigation restrictions will be lifted, although the state will still follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding wearing masks in large, crowded situations and maintaining safe social distancing.
Although Illinois has succeeded in getting a large percentage of its adult population vaccinated, IDPH reports that the daily rate of vaccinations has been declining as large segments of the population have been reluctant to receive their shots.
As of Thursday, the seven-day rolling average of daily doses administered stood at 70,063, down from a peak of nearly 133,000 per day in mid-April. But with the supply of vaccines now large enough to provide vaccines to anyone who wants one, Pritzker said he hoped that making them available through physicians’ offices will make it more convenient for more people.
“This is about making it as easy as possible for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” he said.
Still, there remain pockets of society that remain hesitant, whether that be for cultural, political or religious reasons, and the Pritzker administration is continuing its public relations campaign to reach out to those communities.
Binkley says recent upticks in Macon County cases have been accompanied by the worrying news that vaccination rates are slowing.
That’s especially concerning in the light of new COVID variants arising and Binkley said anyone looking for a tragic example of what can go wrong need only glance at the news from India, where the virus rages out of control.
“I’ve heard the comment from a doctor here who said we have got to learn to live with COVID moving forward because the virus isn’t going to go away,” Binkley added. “We have got to ensure that we are taking all the precautions and people are getting vaccinated. So yes, we are moving forward, and we need to move forward, but we also need to remember that COVID is still a thing.”
Macon County reported two more COVID-related deaths on Thursday, a male in his 80s and a female in her 70s. Officials also reported 29 new cases. To date, the county has reported 10,640 positive cases and 193 deaths.
According to IDPH data, just under 29% of Macon County residents have been fully vaccinated.
Sangamon County, which includes Springfield, has the highest rate of vaccination with nearly 39% of its population fully vaccinated. But in Alexander County, which includes Cairo at the southern tip of Illinois, only 11% are fully vaccinated.
Joining Pritzker at Thursday’s news conference was Dr. Rodney Alford, a Black pediatric and internal medicine specialist at Iroquois Memorial Hospital and a trustee of the Illinois State Medical Society.
“I myself belong to that community that has vaccine hesitancy,” he said. “I belong to the Black and brown community. I belong to the conservative Christian community. I belong to the urban community. I now live in a rural community. But I am not hesitant to live without fear. I am truly free.”
Although the rate of spread of the virus has been declining, IDPH continues to report a steady stream of new cases each day. On Thursday, the agency reported 1,778 new confirmed and probable cases over the previous 24 hours and 40 additional deaths.
The preliminary seven-day statewide average case positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests performed stood at 3.0 percent, the lowest it has been since March 27
As of late Wednesday night, 2,055 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with the disease, including 483 patients in intensive care units and 243 on ventilators.
The announcement was made the same day Gov. Tim Walz said that Minnesota would be lifting COVID-19 restrictions just before Memorial Day. Kentucky and other states have announced similar plans.
Chicago officials have already announced plans to bring back the Chicago Auto Show in July and restart cultural events with safety precaution in place.