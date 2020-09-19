Watch now: In Decatur, a crunch time for census takers

DECATUR — Jordan Irons, 20, stops visitors passing by his table at the Decatur Public Library, hoping they will answer the 2020 census if they haven’t already.
“I just try to start a casual conversation with them,” he said. “Some people don’t want to do it, even though we give it to them.”
Rejection is part of the job for a census taker.
“Some say they did it, but they lied about it,” Irons said. “Some people say they don’t trust the government or don’t want to mix it with politics.”
With a Sept. 30 deadline looming, this is crunch time for those involved in the U.S. census, the once-a-decade count of the American population that determines how federal funding is divvied up among states and how many lawmakers are sent to Congress. The count is especially important for Illinois, which has been losing population, and even more crucial for Decatur.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said $1,400 returns to the city every year for each person who is part of the census. “That is the minimal amount that comes back to our community,” she said. “It is more critical than ever that we count every single person.”
The city is in need of as many numbers as they get. “This is a good thing for them,” the mayor said. “It’s a good thing for the community.”
Decatur officials last year went so far as to annex dozens of properties in unincorporated areas to help boost population numbers. City officials have said a large population loss could result in budget cuts.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Decatur this month to underscore the importance and said just a 1% undercount could result in Illinois losing more than $195 million in federal funds. “At a time when we need our full funding the most,” Pritzker said.
COVID hampers outreach
The city has been promoting the 2020 census since the beginning of the year. “But this year has been unusual in so many ways,” said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. “The city has had to adapt its census plans, census outreach, census awareness and education campaign throughout the year.”
Before the pandemic required most people to stay at home, census takers used traditional methods to reach the community. They would speak to people at the Decatur Celebration and other festivals, providing the forms to fill out. Other methods were still useful, such as advertisements and reminders posted on billboards and public transpiration as well as other media campaigns.
“As we get closer to the deadline, the city has had to modify our normal census approach in part because of the lack of events that we typically count on throughout the summer for census outreach,” Kindseth said. “The city has had to adapt and find the existing activities where people are.”
Census workers approached visitors at the Transfer House in Central Park and riders waiting for the city buses. COVID-19 testing lines were often a place to meet people to insure they have filled out the census form. If they had not, volunteers were available with electronic devices to assist.
The census takers have partnered with social service organizations, such as the United Way of Decatur and Northeast Community Fund. “And we’ve been providing census material to the food banks,” Kindseth said.
The Decatur Public Library has also been an important partner with the 2020 census.
“We are bringing the census to the forefront in the existing activities that are still taking place in our community,” Kindseth said.
The city has also created their own occasions. The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur, the African-American Cultural Museum and fundraising events were locations and opportunities to meet people in the community.
“It takes about four to five minutes for an average household,” Kindseth said. “There’s only nine questions to answer.”
He said most people have the resources available to fill out the census. Electronic devices, including home computers, tablets, and smartphones have access to 2020census.gov. For those without access to a device, the city offers resources at the Decatur Public Library and the Decatur Civic Center.
The city has found various populations and areas of Decatur are considered hard to count. The urban core of the city is typically lower in responding to the census, Kindseth said.
“But there are still people who live on our fringes, in the Macon County and the smaller suburbs or communities, that have not responded to the census either,” he said. “It’s a broad problem across the Macon County area.”
'Just take time to do it'
There's a lot riding on a good outcome.
For an average household, $30,000 to $45,000 will go towards schools, parks, healthcare, public transportation and other resources. “It also defines the political representation,” Kindseth said. “Redistricting is based on census information and population counts. Illinois needs all the representatives we can have in Washington.”
Every household has an excuse of why they may not have filled out the census form. Kindseth said he understands the current condition of the country and family situations may have affected the desire or understanding of the census’ importance. “I recognize it’s probably the last thing on some people’s minds,” he said.
Misconceptions about the census’ requirements have also prevented some from filling out the form. Some people believe a simple driver's license or a voter’s registration is the same representation, allowing the government to know all of the important household information. “The census doesn’t gather information from other governmental records,” Kindseth said. “The same way that they don’t share any of the information that is disclosed in the survey to others.”
In past decades, the census would have been completed by now. The deadline for the previous census was July 30, 2010. “But your last chance to get counted now is at the end of the month,” Kindseth said. “Just take the time to do it.”
Terrence “Tat” Taylor, 34, is one of the census takers. A former broadcast personality, he is also director of community investment at The Community Foundation of Macon County.
“When I heard about it, I thought, why isn’t this being promoted?” he said. “Especially in the neighborhoods that I grew up in, who need these services and resources.”
At the time Taylor and other census takers were to begin their jobs, the COVID pandemic reached Central Illinois preventing social gatherings. In the past month, Taylor has been trained and received his case list. “We go out into the community, to the underserved, to meet them where they’re at,” he said.
Millikin University students are also important to the city. Local census takers prefer the students take the census as a citizen of Decatur. “They have to fill out the forms as well,” Taylor said. “Even when parents have children in college, they can’t count them, unless they are at home the majority of the time.”
Taylor partnered with Kindseth and Maggie Vail-Klaman with the Starbucks Foundation to incorporate pop-up census days. They visited the Oasis Day Center and the African-American Cultural Genealogical Society and Museum to reach those who may not be aware of the census impact on the community. “I knew having representation out in the field, at the houses, going door to door, as a young Black man, I could make more of an impact just by making them comfortable,” Taylor said. “In our community, we’ve always been taught not to give anybody that information.”
Taylor’s census conversations with those in his neighborhood involve the importance and benefits of filling out the census. Services as well as representation are discussed. “I wanted to break down that wall of ‘Don’t tell anybody your business’,” Taylor said. “I knew having some diversity, I was hoping I could make an impact.”
Taylor also explains the process of filling out the form. “It is super easy,” he said. “It takes them all of about four to five minutes.”
Taylor has always been active in the community. As a census taker, he recognizes the importance the results can be. “Your participation, your involvement is no longer an option, it’s a requirement, it’s mandatory,” he said. “There’s no more sitting back and allowing things just to happen.”
