Watch now: In Decatur, a crunch time for census takers

DECATUR — Jordan Irons, 20, stops visitors passing by his table at the Decatur Public Library, hoping they will answer the 2020 census if they haven’t already.

“I just try to start a casual conversation with them,” he said. “Some people don’t want to do it, even though we give it to them.”

Rejection is part of the job for a census taker.

“Some say they did it, but they lied about it,” Irons said. “Some people say they don’t trust the government or don’t want to mix it with politics.”

With a Sept. 30 deadline looming, this is crunch time for those involved in the U.S. census, the once-a-decade count of the American population that determines how federal funding is divvied up among states and how many lawmakers are sent to Congress. The count is especially important for Illinois, which has been losing population, and even more crucial for Decatur.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said $1,400 returns to the city every year for each person who is part of the census. “That is the minimal amount that comes back to our community,” she said. “It is more critical than ever that we count every single person.”