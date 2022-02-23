Watch now: In Decatur, Pritzker says property tax relief, tax breaks will help struggling families

DECATUR — To Illinois families squeezed by some of the highest property tax rates in the nation and feeling the added pinch of soaring inflation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Decatur on Wednesday with a message that help was on the way.

The Democratic governor was on a selling tour for his proposed Illinois Family Relief Plan, which he hopes to pilot through the legislature by the spring.

Key features are more than $1 billion of tax relief taking the form of up to $300 in property tax rebates for property owners. He also wants to eliminate the state tax on groceries and freeze the gas tax over the coming year.

“Saving families $500 million at the checkout counter and at the gas pump,” Pritzker told an invited audience who heard him speak in the Decatur City Council chamber.

How much relief that all really adds up to in a state where residents pay the second highest property tax rates in the nation — $4,942 on average on a U.S. median valued home of $217,500, for a rate double the national average — could obviously be debated.

Pritzker, heir to the Hyatt Hotel fortune and with a net worth Forbes magazine estimates at $3.6 billion, is clearly keen to tell voters he nevertheless understands their pocketbook angst as he faces re-election.

He explained that his administration has been busy trying to balance the state budget and put its fiscal house in order after years of soaring deficits and economic incompetence.

“We will end this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus; that is our state’s first substantial budget surplus in more than 25 years,” he said, also noting his state’s credit rating has been upgraded. “It’s exciting news and it means that state government can finally put dollars back in the pockets of working families.”

Pritzker said it was also time for local government and taxing bodies to take a look at their own demands on taxpayers and think about asking for less. “...As revenues have increased at the local level, we all should be thinking about how we can lower local people’s taxes,” he added.

His pocketbook relief message got a warm reception, with Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, president of the Illinois Municipal League, lauding Pritzker as a politician who “gets it.” She added: “He knows the things that are really important to people are the things at the kitchen table: how do you pay your bills, how do you make sure there is enough food…

“And he is doing his level best to try to help all of us through the end of the pandemic, which can’t come soon enough…”

The governor also shared the podium with Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League. Cole did not touch the issue of whether Illinois local government needs to collect less tax or — or, after a question raised Wednesday, whether Illinois could do with less taxing bodies altogether.

But he praised Pritzker for supporting public safety pension reform through investment consolidation, generating savings for local municipalities, and the governor's efforts to stabilize the state’s budget.

“Having the state budget stabilized with more resources available eliminates the need for the state to put more unfunded mandates on local governments,” said Cole. “So the governor’s plan is helping in that way; stabilization of the state budget means better budgets for all.”

State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, said Pritzker’s Family Relief Plan definitely had her vote and would do much to help her constituents struggling to get by.

“As Governor Pritzker has said today, help is on the way,” she added. “And that is something that I think we can all be very optimistic about. It is important that we have a governor who understands the frustrations of everyday citizens and is doing everything that he can to address those frustrations in a real way.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.