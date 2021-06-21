Watch now: Jim Root sworn in as Macon County sheriff

DECATUR — Former Lt. Jim Root was sworn in as Macon County sheriff Monday in a Decatur Law Enforcement Center ceremony packed with more than 70 well-wishers and friends.

It brought a final end to the contested election battle of 2018 in which Root had lost to his rival, Tony Brown, by one vote. After a long legal struggle, a judge recently ruled that Root was in fact the winner by 16 votes after various contested and disputed ballots had been adjudicated.

Brown, who will stay on as part of a transition administration before he retires June 28, spoke at Monday's ceremony and said it was time to look forward, not backward, and pledged his support for Root.

The new sheriff said both men were committed Christians and realized the way forward was by cooperation. Root said he knew he could count on Brown and said he hoped to rely on him to "open doors for me" within the Macon County community.

This story will be updated.

