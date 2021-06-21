Watch now: Jim Root sworn in as Macon County sheriff

Jim Root is sworn in as Macon County sheriff on Monday.
Clay Jackson
DECATUR — Former Lt. Jim Root was sworn in as Macon County sheriff Monday in a Decatur Law Enforcement Center ceremony packed with more than 70 well-wishers and friends.
It brought a final end to the contested election battle of 2018 in which Root had lost to his rival, Tony Brown, by one vote. After a long legal struggle, a
judge recently ruled that Root was in fact the winner by 16 votes after various contested and disputed ballots had been adjudicated.
×
Please log in to keep reading.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Brown, who will stay on as part of a transition administration
before he retires June 28, spoke at Monday's ceremony and said it was time to look forward, not backward, and pledged his support for Root.
The new sheriff said both men were committed Christians and realized the way forward was by cooperation. Root said he knew he could count on Brown and said he hoped to rely on him to "open doors for me" within the Macon County community.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Jim Root, Tony Brown and the Macon County sheriff's race
Tony Brown gets a hug from Jim Root being sworn in as Macon County sheriff on Friday afternoon after a short ceremony at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center. The swearing-in takes effect at midnight, Sheriff Howard Buffett said. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett receives a plague from Tony Brown, who was sworn Friday as the county's new sheriff during a ceremony at the Macon County Law Enforcement Center. Joining them is Jim Root, who is considering a court challenge of the election's outcome.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon County Sheriff's Lt. Jim Root, right, hugs Sheriff Tony Brown after Brown is sworn in on Friday. Root is seeking a discovery recount after election results showed Brown winning by one vote.
RYAN VOYLES, HERALD & REVIEW
Jim Root, republican candidate for Macon County Sheriff, middle, speaks with attorney Jerry Stocks while observing the discovery recount for the Macon County Sheriff’s race at the Macon County Office Building Friday morning.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Jim Root, left, and Josh Tanner remove political signs on North Water Street in Decatur on Wednesday. Root, a lieutenant in the Macon County sheriff's office, was the GOP candidate for sheriff and Tanner ran as a Republican for clerk. They both received the most votes Tuesday.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW From left, campaign committee member Trevor May, Macon County Sheriff candidate Tony Brown and campaign manager Kendall Briscoe monitor voting results during the Macon County Democrats Election Day party at Doherty’s Pub and Pins Tuesday night. More photos at
herald-review.com
JIM BOWLING
Republican Jim Root finished Tuesday with 99 more votes than his Democratic opponent in the Macon County sheriff's race at the Macon County GOP office in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Republican Jim Root finished Tuesday with 99 more votes than his Democratic opponent in the Macon County sheriff's race at the Macon County GOP office in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Macon County Sheriff candidate Jim Root speaks with the new Macon County clerk Josh Tanner Tuesday at the Macon County GOP headquarters in Decatur. More photos at
Herald-Review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Floyd Jenkins, left, greets Macon County Sheriff candidate Tony Brown at Doherty's Pub and Pins for an election party on Tuesday. Brown is asking for a recount in the race.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Supporters of Macon County Sheriff candidate Tony Brown display signs on the corner of Franklin Street and Eldorado Street Tuesday.
JIM BOWLING
Sheriff Howard Buffett takes a photo of Democrat Tony Brown and Republican Jim Root before the start of the Macon County Sheriff debate on Wednesday at the Decatur Public Library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Democrat Tony Brown answers a question during a debate for Macon County sheriff candidates Wednesday. Brown stressed his experience and connection with the community in his remarks.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Republican Jim Root answers a question during a Herald & Review debate on Oct. 24 in Decatur. Root was elected Macon County sheriff.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, center, moderates the debate between Democrat Tony Brown and Republican Jim Root on Wednesday at the Decatur Public Library.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Macon County Sheriff candidate Tony Brown, middle right, celebrates with his fiancé Jaime West, middle left, campaign manager Kendall Briscoe, far right, and campaign member Trevor May as 97 percent of the sheriff primary votes are posted during a gathering at Doherty’s Pub and Pins Tuesday night. Online gallery at
herald-review.com/gallery
Macon County Sheriff candidates Jon L. Butts, Jim Root, and Tony "Chubby" Brown — all lieutenants with the sheriff's office — address the crowd during the NAACP Decatur Branch's Candidates Forum on March 8 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.