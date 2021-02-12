Watch now: John Jackson sworn in as Macon County treasurer

DECATUR — John Jackson traveled across the globe in his role at Archer Daniels Midland Co., executing various optimization projects everywhere from South America to Europe.

"Everything that I've done, you've had to meet a goal to keep a job," Jackson said. "So if you don't meet the expectation, somebody else takes your place."

It's safe to say Jackson's next project will be closer to home, though perhaps no less challenging than the rigors of international business.

Jackson was sworn in as Macon County treasurer after the county board voted to approve his nomination at its monthly meeting Thursday evening, entrusting him to restore trust in an office that has lost it over the past year.

Jackson, 56, previously the board’s vice chair and a member since 2014, succeeds Ed Yoder, who retired last month after more than 10 years in the elected office.

After a swift vote to confirm his nomination, Jackson was sworn in by Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner and later doused with cheers from his former colleagues on the county board.

The treasurer oversees the collection of property taxes, invests county funds and disburses tax revenue to school districts and other municipalities.