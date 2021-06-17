Watch now: Lake Decatur fireworks back on

The annual Fourth of July fireworks display over Lake Decatur is back on, the Decatur Park District announced Thursday.

However, the district has partnered with the city of Decatur to bring in a new contractor, Central States Fireworks, to produce the show.

“It was decided after a long period of restrictions and limited social interactions due to the pandemic, we would see what options were available to make this event happen and are elated to be partnering with the City of Decatur," said Stacey Young, president of the Decatur Park District Board.

Park district spokeswoman Karalee Misner said the City of Decatur would cover about $12,000 of the $24,900 contract with Central States Fireworks.

Though the park district normally covers the full cost of the display, Misner said the city was agreeable to pitching in this year as negotiations with the new provider went on.

"At that time, we were in multiple discussions and one of those was with the city to say 'hey, you know, would you be willing to partner with us to bring this to fruition?' And they were agreeable to that," Misner said. "So it was just the fact that we approached them this year and asked them to partner with us. That was the difference."

The overall cost of the show is the same compared to Mad Bomber.

It became a possibility after Central States Fireworks general manager John Weitekamp saw the news of the canceled show and offered to step in personally to make it happen.

The company is producing another show on the Fourth of July, which typically requires two operators. But Weitekamp, who was scheduled to be an assistant operator on another show, said he could run the Decatur show by himself.

"He said 'I love to make people smile, and I wanted to bring some positivity around surrounding the fireworks to Decatur,'" Misner said.

Weitekamp was not immediately available for comment.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fireworks show is free and open to the public and begins at dusk from a barge over Lake Decatur in the Nelson Park basin. It will be similar to previous years, except it will be about five minutes longer, clocking in around 25 minutes.

The show will be part of a full day of activities in Nelson Park on July 4.

The Staley Red, White and Blue 5K, with a 2-mile option and a half-mile kids' run, will begin at 8 a.m. in the parking lot at Overlook Adventure Park. Cost is $30 for the 5K, $20 for the 2-mile walk/run, and $20 for the kids' run. Registration is open until midnight July 2, but sign up early to guarantee a T-shirt or tank top.

The runs will also end at Overlook, and participants will be invited to swim at Splash Cove to cool off, with admission $2 off that day.

Scovill Zoo is also open regular hours on July 4, offering free carousel rides with paid admission. Overlook is offering $6 off a round of golf, with tickets for all three attractions — miniature golf, batting cages and ropes course — $13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0