Watch now: Legal battle to decide Macon County sheriff's race not over yet

“I feel good,” said Brown. “I am glad that this is coming to a close and so I am going to continue to do the job I am doing.”

He acknowledged that “close” may be months away but said he doesn't obsess over that while serving as sheriff. “I am focused on the job I’ve been elected to do and that is what I am going to continue to do,” Brown added. “I put the community and the office before everything else; this is a process (the court case) and we’ll continue doing what we have to do.”

Root was equally as assured: “I still feel good about it,” he said of his election challenge. “I would like to finish the process and get it over with but we’re looking at the end of March before anything moves on this.”

The long legal road to resolve the 2018 sheriff’s race started in the immediate aftermath of the election when Brown was officially declared to have secured 19,655 votes to Root’s tally of 19,654. Root mounted a legal challenge and a court-ordered hand recount in July boosted Brown’s victory margin by 18 votes but also threw up dozens and dozens of disputed ballots.