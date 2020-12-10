Watch now: Legal battle to resolve 2018 Macon County Sheriff's race is going to need more time

DECATUR — The legal battle to decide who voters really chose as the next Macon County Sheriff two years ago is going to take a lot longer than first thought.
The court case to pick apart the results of the 2018 election was originally scheduled to start Thursday and wrap on Dec. 18.
But as lawyers for Democratic incumbent Tony Brown and his Republican challenger and fellow officer, Jim Root, started wading through the potential contested ballots, all sides decided more time was essential.
Champaign County Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin, who is hearing the case in Macon County Circuit Court, consulted with the lawyers and then added two extra days: Dec. 29 and Jan. 20 to get the job done.
Both sides are still in the process of sorting through the contested ballots and filtering out which ones they can agree on and which must be argued over in court. There had been a tentative number of just 26 destined for the courtroom, but it became clear as both sides began sifting through an original list of hundreds of potentially disputed ballots that the final tally to be argued over before the judge might run to 70 or more.
Much is at stake with Benjamin eventually choosing which contested votes count and whom they were cast for. Her verdict, when it comes, will then decide whether Brown gets to keep the top job or whether he must relinquish the reins of power to his now subordinate lieutenant.
Benjamin was brought in from outside to hear the case to insure impartiality. Lawyers for both sides told the judge they had proceeded Thursday’s hearing by sorting their way through an even larger original list of disputed ballots — almost 1,400 — left over from the 2018 race for sheriff.
The judge had ordered a hand recount back in July after Root filed legal action to challenge Brown’s win by just one vote.
In 2018, Brown’s election night tally had seen him polling 19,655 to Root’s total of 19,654 votes. The recount in July still left Brown the winner but increased his victory margin by 18 votes with a recount total of 18,982 compared to the 18,964 ballots counted for Root.
In his opening statement at Thursday’s hearing, Root’s attorney John Fogarty had done some calculations based on sifting through the disputed outstanding votes that might be awarded to either side and estimated the lieutenant was now the election winner, giving him a grand total of 19,571 to Brown’s revised total of 19,554.
Whether the judge will see it that way is anybody’s guess, and Thursday’s initial legal skirmishing looked set to add many more disputed votes for the judge to reconsider; perhaps even dozens more.
“I think the numbers are changing because what we thought was going to be stipulated (agreed by both sides) might not be stipulated to now,” said Fogarty, speaking to the Herald & Review.
Brown’s attorney Chris Sherer agreed. “We need to identify what it is we are arguing about first so the judge can understand what we are referencing,” he said.
Certain fault lines between the two sides are becoming more clear, however, like disputes over the criteria for choosing whether votes are even valid. One area of contention is the issue of ballots not signed with initials by precinct election judges, a usual legal requirement. Fogarty had told the judge that election law dating back a century is clear that non-initialed ballots are out unless they are mail-in or absentee ballots. And he said when all the rightful votes were tallied, Root would be declared the new sheriff.
Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.
“...We hope and humbly request that the evidence is going to show that Mr. Root is the winner of the election and that the official result be set aside by you and that you declare Mr. Root the winner of this race for sheriff in 2018,” Fogarty added.
Sherer had argued the precise opposite is true, and a fair reading of the ballot numbers will show the 2018 outcome was right the first time, only now the margin will turn out to be bigger for Sheriff Brown.
Sherer said initial claims of election fraud Root had raised in his first legal filings over the election have proved unfounded and the vote battle comes down to determining what votes are allowed in and whom they were cast for. He said Illinois election law hasn’t kept up with the times and hadn’t allowed for early voting, where voters came in person to vote ahead of election day when election judges weren’t around to initial the ballots.
“So it’s our position that the principle of mail in ballots or absentee ballots without initials being counted should also be extended to early votes cast in the county clerk’s office under the supervision of county employees,” Sherer explained to the judge.
“That is really the biggest issue for us and that is one that we’re going to be focusing more on; counting all the votes that reasonably should be counted. It’s our position that every vote should count and, as the court counts every vote, then Sheriff Brown’s lead would increase to more than the one that was proclaimed after the election.”
If Brown, who has already been in the top job two years, is ultimately judged to be the rightful winner, nothing will change. But there is not much legal precedent and no easy answers if the judge rules the votes came out in Root’s favor and swung the result of the election this late in the day.
And whatever Benjamin’s ruling, there is a good chance it won't be the end of the 2018 sheriff’s race as the losing side could seek an appeal.
Both challenger and incumbent, speaking after Thursday’s hearing, said they remained confident and determined. Brown, asked if it's easy to run the sheriff’s office on one hand while fighting to keep the job on the other, replied: “I am feeling all right, my faith is strong. And another thing that makes it easier for me is that I am focusing on the job, not on this (court case.)
“I was put in office to do a job and I look at my accomplishments and I always know what my ‘why’ is: my why is serving this community and that is why I am still very active in it.”
Root said he remained confident the race would be decided in his favor and he takes the struggle one day at a time. “All I know is what was in front of me today in court; I take one day at a time like I’ve been doing for the last 730 days,” he added.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
