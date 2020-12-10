Watch now: Legal battle to resolve 2018 Macon County Sheriff's race is going to need more time

Sherer had argued the precise opposite is true, and a fair reading of the ballot numbers will show the 2018 outcome was right the first time, only now the margin will turn out to be bigger for Sheriff Brown.

Sherer said initial claims of election fraud Root had raised in his first legal filings over the election have proved unfounded and the vote battle comes down to determining what votes are allowed in and whom they were cast for. He said Illinois election law hasn’t kept up with the times and hadn’t allowed for early voting, where voters came in person to vote ahead of election day when election judges weren’t around to initial the ballots.

“So it’s our position that the principle of mail in ballots or absentee ballots without initials being counted should also be extended to early votes cast in the county clerk’s office under the supervision of county employees,” Sherer explained to the judge.

“That is really the biggest issue for us and that is one that we’re going to be focusing more on; counting all the votes that reasonably should be counted. It’s our position that every vote should count and, as the court counts every vote, then Sheriff Brown’s lead would increase to more than the one that was proclaimed after the election.”