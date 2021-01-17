Watch now: Legal minefield awaits Decatur council vote on lifting COVID indoor dining rules

In a lot of those cases, the city has advanced the agreed sums which the state has agreed to reimburse. But if Decatur is seen as frustrating the governor’s orders, fine print in financial agreements calling for the city to follow state rules could be used as a weapon to hit back.

“...Ultimately, the state says ‘We are not going to reimburse you for that money because you are openly defying the governor’s orders,’” said Kindseth. “Certainly, the state has indicated that it is a tool they have should they need to use it.”

There are plenty of other potential legal landmines, too. Wrighton worries about personal injury lawyers gliding in to look for cases that will work as civil lawsuits in situations where someone gets sick after eating in a Decatur restaurant or drinking in a Decatur bar.

“...it is reasonable to presume that after the worst of the pandemic has passed, personal injury lawyers will scout for potential defendants with financial resources that they believe have acted capriciously or with alleged misconduct regarding COVID and its effects…” he added.

Both Wrighton and Kindseth note that Illinois is one of the states where lawmakers have failed to pass “liability protection from such potential lawsuits…”