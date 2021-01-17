Watch now: Legal minefield awaits Decatur council vote on lifting COVID indoor dining rules

DECATUR — Decatur City Council members who pledged to take a vote on whether to relax restrictions on indoor service at bars and restaurants when they meet Tuesday are going to be faced with tap-dancing their way through a regulatory and financial minefield.
The risk, city officials warn, is that the state will retaliate expensively against cities that defy the rules put in place to try and slow the COVID-19 pandemic.
But council members Chuck Kuhle and Lisa Gregory made it clear at the last council meeting on Jan. 11 that they wanted a vote on allowing at least a reopening to 25% of individual restaurants and bars’ indoor customer capacity. It was agreed a vote would be taken at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Macon County Board had already leapt ahead on that front, voting Jan. 14 to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity for county businesses falling under its ordinances. City members had been hoping Gov. J.B. Pritzker would have made the situation a whole lot easier by choosing to lift indoor dining restrictions in the area covering the city, but he balked at going that far after reviewing virus infection rates Friday.
That bounced the COVID buck back to the city — already under intense pressure from business owners to do something to save their bottom lines — and so now the virus legal minefield stretches out before the council.
In a briefing document prepared for council members, City Manager Scot Wrighton prefers what might be described as a softly-softly approach. On the one hand, he suggests the option of just telling city staff to “relax their enforcement and inspection strategies” while leaving the ordinances outlawing indoor dining in place.
Or, among other possibilities, he suggests maybe going for an ordinance change that permits limited indoor dining under certain stringent safety requirements while avoiding any mention of the state-mandated rules it will be superseding.
The options Wrighton lists as the most legally dangerous are passing any kind of ordinance rewrite that reads as a clear rejection of the state’s no indoor service mandate.
“Taking affirmative action to formally and officially contravene the Governor’s orders brings the city unreasonable risks, and is not recommended,” Wrighton tells council members. “It places current and future funding that Decatur has received from the state of Illinois in jeopardy. It could also expose the city to future litigation.”
Speaking Sunday in advance of the meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city has handed out hundreds of thousands of dollars in money, sanctioned by the state, to help businesses crippled by the effects of COVID-19.
In a lot of those cases, the city has advanced the agreed sums which the state has agreed to reimburse. But if Decatur is seen as frustrating the governor’s orders, fine print in financial agreements calling for the city to follow state rules could be used as a weapon to hit back.
“...Ultimately, the state says ‘We are not going to reimburse you for that money because you are openly defying the governor’s orders,’” said Kindseth. “Certainly, the state has indicated that it is a tool they have should they need to use it.”
There are plenty of other potential legal landmines, too. Wrighton worries about personal injury lawyers gliding in to look for cases that will work as civil lawsuits in situations where someone gets sick after eating in a Decatur restaurant or drinking in a Decatur bar.
“...it is reasonable to presume that after the worst of the pandemic has passed, personal injury lawyers will scout for potential defendants with financial resources that they believe have acted capriciously or with alleged misconduct regarding COVID and its effects…” he added.
Both Wrighton and Kindseth note that Illinois is one of the states where lawmakers have failed to pass “liability protection from such potential lawsuits…”
Kindseth also pointed out that, if the council does go ahead and sanction some form of indoor dining, the businesses involved will also face their own minefields. He said state liquor and other business licenses will still be at risk and there will be nothing the city can do to protect businesses from state regulatory and legal action.
“The state still has the ability to come in and yank those licenses,” Kindseth added.
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 1 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 2 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 3 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 4 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 5 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 6 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 7 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 8 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 9 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 10 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 11 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 12 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 13 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 14 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 15 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 16 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 17 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 18 123020.JPG
gallery Drive Through COVID-19 19 123020.JPG
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid