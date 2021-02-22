Watch now: Low turnout expected in Decatur City Council primary

Candidates on the ballot this year include incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.

Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.

It was the initial number of candidates, 13, that triggered a primary election. Though there are still only 12 in the field, Chapple withdrew too late to get his name removed from the ballot.

About 350 ballots had been cast early as of Monday morning, Tanner said. There are 48,025 registered voters in Decatur. City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.