Watch now: Low turnout expected in Macon County local races

DECATUR — A low-key campaign season will come to a close Tuesday as Macon County voters head to the polls to cast ballots in a slew of local races.

There has not been much buzz around this election season as the COVID-19 pandemic limits in-person campaigning and with the lack of marquee races across much of the county.

There are a few competitive races, but many more that are uncontested and even some offices where no candidates have filed to run.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner anticipates better citizen participation compared to the February primary election, but still relatively low turnout.

"We anticipate much higher turnout than the primary although much smaller than November," Tanner said.

Tanner said turnout would likely range between 15% and 20%. In February's Decatur-only primary election, turnout was just 7%.

At the end of the day Monday, 1,028 county residents had voted early in-person and 167 of 381 requested mail-in ballots had been returned. There are 72,880 registered voters in Macon County.

Tanner said his office is ready to go for Tuesday's election. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.