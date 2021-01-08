Watch now: Macon County Board committee to take up restaurant COVID enforcement issue

DECATUR — It wasn't too long ago that the daily update from the the Crisis Communication Team included new positive cases of COVID-19 in the triple-digits.
During that same time, Macon County also was reporting regular deaths stemming from the disease.
Brandi Binkley, administrator for the Macon County Health Department, said progress has been made, in most part, due to enhanced restrictions and people following recommendations to alter their holiday gatherings so not to spread the disease.
There are some, however, that may argue that the health department has been a little overzealous in its enforcement of state rules prohibiting indoor dining.
That will be the topic of discussion at an Environment, Education, Health and Wellness committee meeting on Tuesday.
Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said the meeting is intended to be a conversation about the health department's role in enforcing COVID restrictions as they relate to indoor dining at local restaurants.
“We just want to make sure the health department isn’t overstepping their bounds or that they’re in conjunction with what they are supposed to be doing,” Greenfield said. “We’re not saying yay or nay on anything right now. We want to get the facts out.”
The meeting is will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 514 in the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St. Space will be limited and masks are required.
Greenfield said the Macon County Board could take up any committee recommendations when it meets Thursday.
Binkley said she is concerned.
“I think it’s very dangerous,” she said. “I don’t support it.”
The health department board will meet on Monday to learn more about a possible ordinance and their participation in Tuesday's discussion.
“This wasn’t something that we wanted or even presented,” Binkley said.
According to Greenfield, board members are concerned with the survival of local businesses.
“People are hurting really bad,” he said. “It’s not just the restaurant owners, but the people who work there as well.”
The board will be listening to all points during the Tuesday meeting.
“It’s a really tough decision,” Greenfield said.
The same concerns were voiced during a meeting of the Decatur City Council on Monday. While the city council could ease its enforcement efforts on local bars and restaurants, it was noted the health department would have the final say.
Speaking to the Herald & Review on Tuesday, Binkley said, "We are going to continue the process that we have right now." Binkley also spelled out the process when it come to enforcement and for a business to be closed. at least one business, Texas Roadhouse in Forsyth, was closed by the health department for violating the indoor dining restriction.
The health department studies the state and local COVID numbers. Macon County’s death rate is in the top 50. “Ultimately we need to protect lives and safety,” Binkley said said Friday.
Her concern is the restaurants’ unwillingness to follow guidelines if they are not being monitored.
“If they don’t want to, who is willing to do anything about it,” Binkley said.
For a region to move out of their current tier, one of the determining factors is the hospitalization rate.
As of Friday afternoon, the Macon County COVID hospitalization rate is in the red. “That could negatively impact what tier we’re able to move into,” Binkley said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week the possibility of Tier 3 mitigations being lifted by Jan. 15 in regions that meet certain metrics. That represents a 14-day incubation period following New Year’s Day.
In order to transition from Tier 3 to Tier 2, a region must experience a positivity rate below 12% for three consecutive days. It must also have greater than 20% available intensive care unit and hospital bed availability and declining COVID hospitalizations for 7 of the 10 days.
Regions began hitting Tier 2 restrictions in November, with statewide Tier 3 mitigations announced on Nov. 20. No region has been able to move back to Tier 1 restrictions after reaching Tier 2.
According to an IDPH document detailing Tier 2 restrictions, “IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in regions requiring additional mitigations over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place. If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% over a 3-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan.”
Phase 4 mitigations are less strict than any of the tiers of the resurgence plan.
As of Friday, only two of the state’s 11 mitigation regions meet the criteria set by the governor’s office to return to Tier 2 mitigations with one week left before they would be able to do so.
Under Tier 2 and 3, indoor dining is suspended. A region would have to move to Tier 1 in order to open indoor dining with limited capacity. Tier 1 restrictions also include suspension of indoor bar service.
While she is pleased the state may be allowed to gain a bit normalcy soon, Binkley and other health officials have concerns cited concerns when interviewed earlier this week.
“Once the mitigations were put in place, we did see a decrease in the positivity rate, which is great,” Binkley said, referring to the restrictions that, among other things, restricted indoor food and drink service, limited the size of gatherings and prohibited gaming.
“But that doesn’t tell the whole picture,” Binkley said. “People making those sacrifices and taking the precautionary measures, that’s why we have seen the decrease in positivity rate.”
Health officials say that same diligence will be needed to continue as bars and restaurants reopen and students return to in-person instruction — Decatur students for the first time in nearly a year — or risk losing any progress Macon County has made toward a full recovery.
As of Friday, Macon County reported a total of 8,445 positive cases and 163 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Those numbers take into account the 66 positive cases reported Friday.
The state on Friday, reported 9,277 new positive cases, the highest single day total since Dec. 11, and 126 deaths. It made for a one-day positivity rate of 7.8%, and the seven-day rolling average case positivity rate was unchanged from Thursday’s report at 8.5%. To date, the state has reported 1,017,322 total cases and 17,395 deaths.
According to Dr. Ted Clark, Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency physician, October and November had the largest surge in COVID-19 patients in Macon County.
“We started trending down in the early part of December where we were worried about a post-Thanksgiving bumped that really didn’t materialize,” he said. “That is a testament to the general public taking these mitigation efforts seriously.”
Throughout the past several weeks, the numbers have leveled off, according to Clark. DMH has averaged 20 COVID patients recently. “But we’re still in that time frame where we are concerned about post-Christmas, post-New Years, elevation of hospitalizations,” Clark said.
“We haven’t had a substantial increase in our out-patient positivity rate.”
The hospital will study the trend of a jump in cases seven to 14 days after an event, such as Christmas.
“If we start to see that increase, then predictably, we can say about another week or so after that we can start to see increases in hospitalizations and then another seven to 14 days after that we’ll start seeing an increase in deaths,” Clark said. “But I’m just speaking regionally.”
Decatur numbers are stable, according to Clark. He credits the community and the Macon County Health Department.
“They convince the folks in our region that this is worth it, to do these mitigations’ efforts to protect yourselves and your family members and loved ones,” he said.
The hospitals are aware of the community’s struggles, including isolation and a downturn in business and economic levels, “but in the balance of things, our way out of this pandemic is to continue these mitigation efforts, to continue to drive case numbers down, to continue to expand vaccinations,” Clark said. “If we see another surge, it would get us back in the same spot.”
Public health continues to be the focus for hospitals battling COVID-19. “Whether or not I’m going to survive COVID, isn’t really the question,” Clark said. “It’s whether or not I’m knowingly infecting someone who is in a higher risk status.”
The vaccine has been an important tool in battling the virus. The first population to receive the immunization was hospital staff. “Everybody in the hospital was assigned to a tier,” Clark said. “That tier wasn’t based on what their job was. It was based on what their exposure to COVID was in the hospital.”
The vaccination distribution has been going smoothly, according to healthcare workers. Many continue to be encouraged by the vaccination process.
“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital colleagues are definitely excited to get the vaccine and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Andew Dilbeck, St. Mary’s Hospital marketing specialist.
Macon County was one of the first counties to receive the immunizations. “Which was good, but it was because of our death rate, which was not good,” she said. “People are still getting sick and losing their lives from this.”
The beginning of the year is a sign of hope and moving forward. “But we can’t lose sight and need to keep others safe,” Binkley said.
Vaccine distribution among the 1A population, which includes healthcare, is almost complete. Category 1B, such as elderly 75 years and older, frontline workers, sheltered populations, homeless day programs and inmates, will be the next group to be vaccinated.
The next step in vaccinations will be determined by the health department and federal government. Vaccinating the hospital staff was an easy task, compared to those outside of a controlled environment. “Once you get into the public, it gets a little bit trickier,” Clark said. “You’re dealing with a much larger number of people,” he said. “Then how do you rank them, who gets it first. Then there is the issue of supply.”
DMH vaccination results have been positive, Clark said. “We’ve had good experiences with it,” he said. “Our physicians and healthcare providers are accepting this vaccine at an extremely high rate.”
“As far as public roll-out, we are following the direction of the state of Illinois and the Macon County Health Department,” Dilbeck said. “We will be glad to help in any way we can when that time comes.”
Many hospital employees have received the second dose as directed by the manufacturer. “That process will continue as more colleagues reach the designated date for their second injection,” Dilbeck said.
