Watch now: Macon County Board committee to take up restaurant COVID enforcement issue

The hospitals are aware of the community’s struggles, including isolation and a downturn in business and economic levels, “but in the balance of things, our way out of this pandemic is to continue these mitigation efforts, to continue to drive case numbers down, to continue to expand vaccinations,” Clark said. “If we see another surge, it would get us back in the same spot.”

Public health continues to be the focus for hospitals battling COVID-19. “Whether or not I’m going to survive COVID, isn’t really the question,” Clark said. “It’s whether or not I’m knowingly infecting someone who is in a higher risk status.”

The vaccine has been an important tool in battling the virus. The first population to receive the immunization was hospital staff. “Everybody in the hospital was assigned to a tier,” Clark said. “That tier wasn’t based on what their job was. It was based on what their exposure to COVID was in the hospital.”

The vaccination distribution has been going smoothly, according to healthcare workers. Many continue to be encouraged by the vaccination process.

“HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital colleagues are definitely excited to get the vaccine and we can begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Andew Dilbeck, St. Mary’s Hospital marketing specialist.