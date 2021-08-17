Watch now: Macon County Gold Star mother, Afghanistan veteran react to U.S. withdrawal

Recently, his mother, Julie Magana, attended the wedding of that soldier, who is now an eye surgeon in Philadelphia.

She worries about how veterans who served in Afghanistan will react to the United States' retreat and the subsequent takeover of the country by the Taliban.

“The problem is the men that went over and came back, especially the ones with him, went over there and fought overseas. Their mental state is what worries me. They feel very lost and hurt, they feel like they gave up, when they fought so hard to hang on,” she said.

However, she said, what they did was important and lasting and will live on in the hearts of the Afghan people whose lives they touched.

“The important part is what they left of themselves,” she said. “They gave them a different insight to how people could live and act and think. (The people) will remember their small kindnesses. These medics, if there were children or people hurt in villages, they would go out and seek them out and help them and try to care for them.”

Those veterans, she said, worry about the people left behind and what will happen to them under Taliban rule, people who fought beside them trying to make life better in Afghanistan and who might now suffer repercussions for it.

“When you're a soldier in battle, that's your family,” she said. “These boys came home knowing they had that family, and it's hard to know you worked hard for something and it's gone. Many mothers like myself feel 'I lost my boy for nothing,' but no, we didn't lose our children for nothing. We fought against evil, but evil never stops, it continues to grow.”

Magana wrote a letter to veterans to encourage them, which reads in part: “Your dogged determination to do your duty will always be in their minds. Your kindness and concern for your fellow man will always be in their hearts. Your loyalty to America, to each other, will seep into their future. I am so proud to say I’m an airborne mom of many many sons and daughters. God loves you and so do I."

For Jared Morse, a U.S. Marine Corps. veteran who served from 2006 to 2014, the scene playing out in Afghanistan was only a matter of time.

Morse, 33, of Decatur, was on the frontlines of the battle against the Taliban, serving a tour in Sangin, a city that was considered a stronghold for the Islamic militant group. Twenty-nine members of Morse's battalion were killed during his deployment there.

What he saw there cemented his view that America's experiment with nation-building would ultimately fail, paralleling unsuccessful military efforts of the country's recent past.

"Going into Iraq and Afghanistan, a lot of us saw it to be the modern day Vietnam," Morse said. "We knew that we had no reason to be over there ... especially once we met the people. They wanted nothing to do with a democracy or their freedom. I mean, they just didn't care. So my mind was made up pretty quickly that I'm only here for the guy next to me. You could just tell, especially in Afghanistan, nobody wanted us there."

Morse, though a Republican, said he agreed with Biden's decision to pull American troops from the country, even if the final days were handled clumsily.

"It doesn't matter who was in office, this was gonna happen sooner or later," he said. "And they knew it was gonna happen ... Maybe not so fast, but they knew whether we pulled out five years ago or if we pulled out 10 years from now, it was gonna happen."

Reports of Afghan security forces crumbling in face of Taliban insurgency, often surrendering or abandoning their post without firing a single shot, did not surprise Morse, saying "we trained them the best we could," but that only goes so far.

"You can teach those guys anything you want," Morse said. "I mean, the Marine Corps, we're some of the best warfighters around. And we dumped all of our knowledge on them. I mean it was totally unrestricted. We didn't hold anything back ... so they were trained very well by experienced warfighters. But you could just tell that they didn't want it."

As for the impact on those who served in Afghanistan, Morse acknowledges that "it sucks." He said he's particularly worried about the well-being of the veteran community, which has a suicide rate significantly higher than the civilian population.

"The veteran community is hurting right now," Morse said. "And, unfortunately, a lot of good warfighters had made it through all of the conflicts overseas, come home and deal with demons here at home and end up taking their life."

"And that's probably the biggest thing that scares me is there's going to be a lot of them in the next few weeks," he continued. "And a lot of us have been coming together, calling each other, checking on each other, but the community's hurting right now, for sure."

For a Decatur-based military historian and author watching the tragic disintegration of all America and its allies built in Afghanistan, the chaotic scenes remind him of the past and provoke worrying visions of the future.

Retired U.S. Army Col. French MacLean said the frantic evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul recalled the desperate last hours of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon nearly half a century before.

“You kind of look at it and say ‘What did we learn over the last 46 years? Not much,” said MacLean, 69.

The West Point graduate and Desert Storm veteran, prolific author of books on military history and analysis, is quick to point out that he never served in combat in Afghanistan. But as a seasoned observer of America’s military footprint overseas, he worries what the abrupt departure from Afghanistan will mean for all those Afghans, especially women, who got a glimpse of what life could be like under American protection.

“I will predict this right now: there isn’t an Afghan girl or woman who will ever go to school again, ever drive a car again, or ever speak her own mind to her husband without getting beaten; because the Taliban don’t allow any of that stuff,” he said.

MacLean does believe America had to leave, but he says the manner of its departure was mistaken. He would have preferred to see one last military push to knock the Taliban back and create a window for a more orderly transition. A boxer at West Point, he likens his exit scenario to two fighters in the ring after one just handed a bell-ringing beating to his opponent who, still standing, remains dazed and confused.

The U.S. military would be the boxer who inflicted the drubbing. “We walk back to our corner but we keep on walking, out of the ring,” he added. “That is what I feel we should have done.”

Tony Reid and Brenden Moore contributed to this story.

