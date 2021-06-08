Watch now: Macon County health leaders mark 'joyful moment' as Phase 5 nears

DECATUR — As Illinois prepares to move into Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan, Macon County officials gathered Tuesday to reflect on the past, take in the present and look ahead to life beyond COVID-19.

“This is a big deal,” said Brandi Binkley, Macon County Health Department administrator, about the planned arrival Friday of few or no restrictions on public gatherings and activities.

“This is definitely a happy, joyful moment for all of us in our community.”

Binkley was joined by other members of the Joint Crisis Communication Team for a news conference at the Macon County Office Building.

The goal of Phase 5 seemed impossible for Binkley and other healthcare professionals more than a year ago when the progressive plan was given to regions throughout Illinois. Statewide restrictions began with a lockdown in March 2020. This was followed by a gradual easing of restrictions on gatherings and businesses going into the summer, only have restrictions increase once again as the number of cases began to spike around the start of the new year.

Officials also used the news conference to express their gratitude for the community's patience and the work done to combat the pandemic.

“We have asked for so much from you, the sacrifices that you have made,” Binkley said. “We want to say thank you for everything that you did. Not only to prioritize your own health but to protect and prioritize the safety, health and wellbeing of your fellow neighbor and people that you don’t know.”

Drew Early, president of Decatur Memorial Hospital, credited the county’s progress to healthcare workers and first responders. “These were very unknown times,” he said. “There was no playbook for this.”

The crisis team included representatives from law enforcement, long-term care facilities and schools, as well as healthcare professionals and government leaders.

“We knew it was important that we were all working as collaboratively as possible,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “We were going into some unknown waters and a very, very scary time.”

Testing and supplies were priorities. “We didn’t always agree,” Moore Wolfe said. “We came through as a team.”

Binkley continued to warn the public on Tuesday that the pandemic has not ended and they should continue to take precautionary measures, such as masking, washing hands frequently, and social distancing. “And of course getting vaccinated,” she said.

The county reported seven new positive cases on Tuesday, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 10,990. Of those, 175 remain in home isolation, five are hospitalized and 204 have died.

Theresa Rutherford, president of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, began her new job in January. During the news conference she reminded the public of the need for continued care in hospitals and other facilities. “Many of the population we serve are vulnerable to COVID,” she said. “We need to keep them safe.”

Screenings, masks, social distancing and limited visitors will still be implemented in many healthcare environments. Each building will have different rules.

According to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks, the team collaborated with other facilities to provide healthcare to underserved populations in Macon County.

“We still have a lot of work to go, as it relates to our vaccination numbers,” she said.

Binkley also acknowledged the loss of life during the pandemic.

“We grieve with you; we are sorry for your loss,” she said. “We hope that as a community we can continue to learn and move forward and live healthier lives in honor of your loved ones.”

Allowing gatherings and meetings is a positive turn for the future, Binkley said. “That’s a big deal for our economy, our social lives, and so much more,” she said.

“Collectively we have all been through this experience together and it has really shown us how connected we truly are, no matter where we are in the world,” Binkley said.

