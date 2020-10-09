Watch now: Macon County off COVID warning list; 49 cases added Friday

DECATUR — Macon County is no longer on a "warning list" for COVID cases compiled by state health officials, but Shelby County has been added.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said 26 counties have enough cases and other factors to be on the danger list. Local ones include Christian, Coles, Effingham and Shelby.

The list is updated weekly. There were 28 last week, which included Macon County, flagged two weeks for surpassing multiple metrics the state uses to track increased occurrences of coronavirus.

On Friday, Macon County health officials reported 49 new COVID cases, for a total of 1,917 since the pandemic started. A Macon County man in his 80s with COVID-19 also died, they said.