Watch now: Macon County party leaders react to Biden win

DECATUR — Macon County Republican Party chairman Bruce Pillsbury is not yet ready to accept the 2020 election results.

"I don't know that it's finalized yet," Pillsbury said. "But I know that there are a number of court cases involving the claims of fraud and I know there are a number of ballots to be counted yet, so I'm not agreeing with that (result) until I see that it's finalized."

The Associated Press reported in late morning on Saturday that Pennsylvania had gone to Joe Biden, giving the former vice president 273 electoral votes. Only 270 are needed to win.

"This is what I've been expecting all along," said Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democrats. "It's nice to have the result being final. We're very excited to have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House."

