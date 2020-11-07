Watch now: Macon County party leaders react to Biden win

DECATUR — Macon County Republican Party chairman Bruce Pillsbury is not yet ready to accept the 2020 election results.
"I don't know that it's finalized yet," Pillsbury said. "But I know that there are a number of court cases involving the claims of fraud and I know there are a number of ballots to be counted yet, so I'm not agreeing with that (result) until I see that it's finalized."
The Associated Press reported in late morning on Saturday that Pennsylvania had gone to Joe Biden, giving the former vice president 273 electoral votes. Only 270 are needed to win.
"This is what I've been expecting all along," said Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democrats. "It's nice to have the result being final. We're very excited to have Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the White House."
Pillsbury said with all the challenges to ballot counts and claims of fraud, he doesn't expect the election to really be settled for a while yet.
"I know everybody's ready for it to be settled, but if you have widespread fraud I don't know how Mr. Biden can claim to be the legitimate president," PIllsbury said. "I don't understand how, when you see this much dishonesty and fraud in the election process, how they can settle it any time soon."
A Biden/Harris administration is historic, Zimmerman said, because Harris will be the first female, Black and South Asian vice president. Harris' mother is Indian and her father is Jamaican.
I know people are very excited," Zimmerman said. "We're excited to have such a competent leader back in the White House, who will lead with compassion and empathy and that's exactly what we need right now."
