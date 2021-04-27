Watch now: Macon County remains polarized as Biden approaches 100 days in office

She doesn't believe the stimulus was too much too soon, either. She's a member of the Macon County Board which was looking at a huge COVID-related budget hole and how, thanks to careful cost controls and the promise of stimulus money, the county's financial picture appears much brighter. "We'll be able to invest in our county and cover a lot of those budget issues that were the result of the pandemic," Zimmerman said.

Asked why so many of her fellow Central Illinois citizens don't seem to see the president's actions in such a positive light, Zimmermann said it can be hard to see through the negative smokescreen of criticism pouring out of rival politicians and glimpse the real picture of what's happening. And she said the stimulus spending, while vast, has yet to percolate down into the lives of the average American. "Like that money coming into the county; we haven't got it yet and we haven't been able to spend it, so I can understand that people are not quite seeing the benefits of it yet," she said.

Zimmerman said that will change and she believes history will judge Biden's first 100 days favorably. "Yes, I think so, definitely," she added.

Back on the negative side, however, the criticisms continued. Decatur resident Tim Spinner said he had two words for Biden's first 100 days.