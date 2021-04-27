Watch now: Macon County remains polarized as Biden approaches 100 days in office

A random sampling of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office produced a decided thumbs-down response from the Central Illinois public.
The new president had some diehard defenders, too, however, among the ranks of more seasoned political figures who talked glowingly of his accomplishments. But that Herald & Review survey of the public brought in some decidedly negative views.
Jeffery Borntreger, who lives in Arthur and works in Decatur, said: “I really wish he would lay off the stimulus package ideas because everybody I know is hurting: they need employees and nobody wants to work and I think there are plenty of jobs for folks looking for work.
“The stimulus was a good idea a year ago but let's get everybody back to work and get these businesses going.”
Renae Kitchens from Blue Mound isn’t a big Biden fan, either. “I’ve got no use for his 100 days — they’ve been awful. He is just tearing down everything that this government is all about.”
Asked if there is anything specific about the new Biden administration she particularly doesn't care for, Kitchens, 64, said no; she didn’t like anything he was doing. “The whole upshot,” she added.
Dale Baker lives in Decatur and runs his own computer repair business. He fears Biden is leaning far too far to the left and taking the country down a road that he wouldn’t be surprised if it led to some form of extreme socialism.
“The only good thing he’s done is he has kept a lot of Trump’s policies,” said Baker.
Baker isn’t looking forward to the State of the Union address either — “a literal joke” — and he believes Biden policy on climate change, spearheaded by John Kerry, the president’s Special Envoy for Climate, is way too extreme.
“It’s like Kerry and this whole climate change garbage: Kerry says if we become carbon neutral, no carbon at all, that is not good enough, and we need to get rid of carbon dioxide out of the air. You know what uses carbon dioxide? Plants. Nothing will grow without carbon dioxide. ”
Balanced against all that was the view of Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party. She said the president deserved an "A" grade for the way he had waded in and took command, especially of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
"He walked into a situation where there was virtually no organization when it came to the vaccine rollout and he turned that right around," said Zimmerman. "Now we're getting the vaccine out to the people who need it, and that is just a huge positive to me.
She doesn't believe the stimulus was too much too soon, either. She's a member of the Macon County Board which was looking at a huge COVID-related budget hole and how, thanks to careful cost controls and the promise of stimulus money, the county's financial picture appears much brighter. "We'll be able to invest in our county and cover a lot of those budget issues that were the result of the pandemic," Zimmerman said.
Asked why so many of her fellow Central Illinois citizens don't seem to see the president's actions in such a positive light, Zimmermann said it can be hard to see through the negative smokescreen of criticism pouring out of rival politicians and glimpse the real picture of what's happening. And she said the stimulus spending, while vast, has yet to percolate down into the lives of the average American. "Like that money coming into the county; we haven't got it yet and we haven't been able to spend it, so I can understand that people are not quite seeing the benefits of it yet," she said.
Zimmerman said that will change and she believes history will judge Biden's first 100 days favorably. "Yes, I think so, definitely," she added.
Back on the negative side, however, the criticisms continued. Decatur resident Tim Spinner said he had two words for Biden's first 100 days.
"Unmitigated disaster," said Spinner. "To start off with, immigration. His dealing with illegal immigration and the words that he said and the policies he's proposed, I don't think anybody can argue that it's led to a massive surge of immigrants at the southern border."
The United States doesn't have the facilities or the manpower to handle the numbers, Spinner said.
"We just don't have the ability to treat them in a humane and a decent manner," he said. "You've got kids sleeping on concrete floors with space blankets covering them. You've got reports of the food being inadequate. You've got horrific conditions in some of these detention centers, especially for children."
With the amount of people already here in only the first quarter of the year, he fears how many more will arrive in coming months and the strain that will put on the country's resources.
He's also concerned about several other things, such as the push to make the District of Columbia a state, expanding the Supreme Court, and the general polarization of the country, with two sides so at odds that there seems no hope of coming together.
Millikin University student Joselynn Ali, a political science major hoping to go to law school after she graduates next month, was pleased with the COVID-19 stimulus package, and is hoping there will be relief for student debt coming soon, she said.
"COVID has been hard for the entire world, so anything is better than nothing," she said.
Millikin political science instructor Amber Lusvardi said that while the first 100 days is generally considered a milestone in a presidency, it's really too early to know anything more than a general idea of where Biden's priorities might lie.
"We really can't divorce his first 100 days from the COVID-19 pandemic," Lusvardi said. "It's something he had to come out on was COVID-19 and that's a big part of his actions thus far as president."
With an approval rating of 52%, Biden is not quite as successful as President Barack Obama was in his first 100 days, but most presidents going back to Jimmy Carter in 1977 were in the low to mid-50% range on approval, she said. Biden is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress Wendesday and that speech could give some insight on his priorities in the next few months.
Biden's style of giving Press Secretary Jen Psaki the power to hold press conferences and speak for him, with fewer occasions for him to speak to the public himself, could be a conscious choice to return to a more traditional style of communication as opposed to Donald Trump's rallies and use of social media, she said.
"Many Republicans don't see Biden as the real successor of Trump, and don't see him as the rightful winner of the election, so we have a very polarized America," Lusvardi said. "Everyone experiences that communication through their own filter of how they feel about the president."
