Watch now: Macon County reports 24th coronavirus-related death

DECATUR — The death toll related to coronavirus in Macon County rose to 24 Wednesday, health officials said.

The latest victim was identified as a male in his 50s, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement, and was the first death reported in the county since July 6

In addition, health officials also reported 25 new positive cases, bringing the number total number to 415. Of those, 246 have been released from home isolation and 141 are recovering at home. Four patients are in the hospital.

“We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptom,” the statement said. “If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.”

The announcement came shortly before the city of Decatur sent an email containing a proclamation and declaration of an emergency related to the recent rise in local coronavirus cases.