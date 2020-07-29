Watch now: Macon County reports 24th coronavirus-related death

DECATUR — The death toll related to coronavirus in Macon County rose to 24 Wednesday, health officials said.
The latest victim was identified as a male in his 50s, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement, and was the first death reported in the county since July 6
In addition, health officials also reported 25 new positive cases, bringing the number total number to 415. Of those, 246 have been released from home isolation and 141 are recovering at home. Four patients are in the hospital.
“We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptom,” the statement said. “If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.”
The announcement came shortly before the city of Decatur sent an email containing a proclamation and declaration of an emergency related to the recent rise in local coronavirus cases.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe announced plans for the emergency declaration during a press conference Monday, the same day officials announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 having been confirmed over the weekend.
The emergency order spells out the conditions by which “restaurants, liquor licensees and bar establishments” may operate amid the current pandemic, which are the same rules outlined in the state’s order related to the move to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan.
Those conditions include:
- A minimum of 6 feet between tables, bar seating or other designated patron service area
- A limit of 10 people to a table
- Operating at a maximum of 25% of standing area capacity
- Employees shall wear face covering over their nose and mouth while on the premises and within 6 feet of others
- Patrons and visitors shall wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while on the premises, including while waiting for a table, standing in line to order, pick-up or checkout, while ordering and all other times except while eating and drinking at the table
- Persons shall not be allowed to congregate on licensed premises in a number greater than allowed by state guidelines
The emergency order also noted it is the responsibility of the restaurants, liquor licensees and bar establishments to assure that employees, patrons and visitors follow the requirements.
While not spelled out in the emergency order, Moore Wolfe indicated during the news conference Monday that she would direct the city’s liquor commission to rescind the licenses of those businesses deemed to be in violation of the law.
City Manager Scot Wrighton in a video message on Wednesday the declaration said "a large majority of citizens and business establishments" are following steps.
"It only takes a few bad apples and a few hot spots where a small number of people ignore the protocols to unwittingly infect the entire community and drive up those numbers," he said.
Said Wrighton: "Decatur has to come together in the past to get through crises. Now we need to do it again."
