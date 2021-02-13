Watch now: Macon County residents share mixed reactions to Trump's acquittal

DECATUR — Macon County residents and a party official had mixed reactions on Saturday to the Senate's decision to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I think it's just disappointing that, once again, the Republicans won't hold Trump accountable for his actions. We all saw the violence that his supporters were carrying out that he incited at the Capitol," said Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party.

Dale Ahlrich, a resident of Decatur, had a different opinion.

"I think it's a great thing that it happened," said Ahlrich, 74. "He shouldn't have been impeached the first time, let alone the second."

The U.S. Senate voted 57-43 in a Saturday vote, short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty.