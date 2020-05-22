Watch now: Macon County restaurants eager to resume outdoor dining

Downtown Cafe owner John Ninnemann has his concerns and has contacted a city official in preparation of opening his business during the next phase. The business at 217 N. Main St. does not have a permit for outdoor seating, and he thought he would not be permitted to offer it on the sidewalk outside his restaurant.

Ninnemann plans to continue to serve his customers through curbside service. “Until they tell us otherwise,” he said.

During the press briefing, Pritzker suggested local governments be mindful of restaurant owners’ ideas.

“I want to encourage municipalities and mayors who are interested in helping restaurants expand outdoor seating options to do whatever is in their power and best fits their communities to help these restaurants,” Pritzker said.

Moore Wolfe said she welcomes any advice restaurant owners have regarding Phase 3 and opening their businesses.

“I have more questions than I have answers,” she said during a phone interview Thursday. “We are trying to figure out right now the best way to make this work.”