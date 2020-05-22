Watch now: Macon County restaurants eager to resume outdoor dining

DECATUR — Macon County restaurant owners are eager to welcome customers back to outdoor dining later this month when it becomes allowed in the next phase of the state's plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur city officials are working on new rules to help businesses, which typically would be required to meet certain code requirements and obtain a permit to offer outdoor dining. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city council will hold a special meeting May 26 to discuss various aspects of entering the third phase of the five-stage Restore Illinois plan.
“Right now we’ve got a whole new set of opportunities,” Moore Wolfe said. “We’re very excited about helping our businesses get open again. We’ve just got to get it figured out.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker banned indoor dining at restaurants in mid-March. Restaurants have been able to offer delivery and curbside service, and Pritzker announced Wednesday that outdoor dining would be allowed in the third phase of the plan. All four regions are expected to progress to that phase on May 29.
“With the right restrictions, tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities,” Pritzker said.
Downtown Cafe owner John Ninnemann has his concerns and has contacted a city official in preparation of opening his business during the next phase. The business at 217 N. Main St. does not have a permit for outdoor seating, and he thought he would not be permitted to offer it on the sidewalk outside his restaurant.
Ninnemann plans to continue to serve his customers through curbside service. “Until they tell us otherwise,” he said.
During the press briefing, Pritzker suggested local governments be mindful of restaurant owners’ ideas.
“I want to encourage municipalities and mayors who are interested in helping restaurants expand outdoor seating options to do whatever is in their power and best fits their communities to help these restaurants,” Pritzker said.
Moore Wolfe said she welcomes any advice restaurant owners have regarding Phase 3 and opening their businesses.
“I have more questions than I have answers,” she said during a phone interview Thursday. “We are trying to figure out right now the best way to make this work.”
Moore Wolfe and the city council will study options for opening up restaurants and other businesses. “We will decide how to make this work in our own community,” Moore Wolfe said. “But we are trying to get clarification on a lot of this.”
Topics the council will have to consider may include alcohol sales, sanitation, fees and other regulations. “We’re trying to put together ideas of how we can make this as profitable as possible for our businesses,” Moore Wolfe said. “To make it as easy as possible and make it work.”
Moore Wolfe said officials want feedback from business owners, who can email her at JMoore-Wolfe@decaturil.gov.. Other council members' contact information is listed on the city website, decaturil.gov.
“We need some input from the restaurants themselves as to what they want to do,” she said. “We may have a plan that we think is perfect that just won’t work for them.”
The city council meeting will abide by social distancing rules with only 10 people allowed in the chambers at a time. Most council members have participated through video conferencing since the pandemic began.
Mike Dance, general manager at Mount Zion’s Coz’s Pizza, said the business is studying options for when they can expand past drive-through and curbside pickup. “We’re still trying to get some of the details ironed out,” he said.
Dance said the staff will be able to move tables outside then back inside when needed. Party size is a concern. “But we’ll adapt to that,” he said.
The Mount Zion Chamber of Commerce has been working with local restaurants to remove some of the challenges in reopening to the public. However, Coz’s and other restaurants must also comply with other rules and officials, such as the mandated liquor license regulations.
“And we’re not willing to risk that,” Dance said.
