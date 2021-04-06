Watch now: Macon County voters trickle into polling places

Tanner explained the ballot does not have to be filled out completely. “You don’t have to vote for every race,” he said. “When it says ‘Vote for up to three,’ you don’t have to vote for three. We’re just advising you not to vote for more than that.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters can return an incomplete ballot with empty ovals for races. “You don’t even have to vote for anyone,” Tanner said. “You can just come get a ballot and turn it in blank. Most people don’t do that, but it’s legal.”

Tanner expects the morning voter rush to be an indication as to the rest of the day. “I don’t expect it to be real busy,” he said. “We’re hoping for an early close.”

Before the polls opened Tuesday morning, 167 mail-in ballots were received and 1,028 voted early. The early voting numbers were expected, according to Tanner. He anticipates the total turnout will reach approximately 20%.

Voters will need to find their appropriate polling locations, according to Tanner. An address in Decatur doesn’t indicate all races will be on the ballot. “If you’re not paying taxes in the city of Decatur, then you don’t get to vote for the city of Decatur people,” Tanner said.

For example, residents north of Pershing Road vote for Hickory Point township, not Decatur Township.