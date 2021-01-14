Watch now: Marijuana question won't be on Decatur ballot in April

Jerrold Stocks presents evidence supporting his opposition to an advisory referendum seeking to public opinion on the sale of recreational cannabis in Decatur during a meeting Thursday of the Municipal Officers Electoral Board. His objection was upheld.
DECATUR— An advisory referendum on marijuana sales in Decatur will no longer be included on the April ballot.
On Thursday, a hearing by the Municipal Officers Electoral Board for an objection filed for the referendum determined the petition didn't meet the minimum requirement of 1,949 signatures, or 8% of the population that voted in the last April election, to be placed on the April 6 ballot.
The referendum would have asked voters: "Should the city of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and older?"
Jerrold Stocks, who filed the objection on Jan. 8, said the petition for referendum failed to meet other Illinois Election Code standards, citing signatures coming from non-Decatur residents.
Petitioner Lisa Kendall and her legal counsel Samuel Cahnman requested the board lower the required amount of signatures due to restrictions and health concerns during COVID-19 making it difficult to gather enough, which was denied.
The city council in October voted against allowing recreational cannabis sales in the community. Council members at the time raised concerns about the impact on young people and other issues.