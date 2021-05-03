Watch now: McDaniel honored by Decatur City Council, Culp sworn in

Moore Wolfe commended McDaniel as the “best prepared councilor we’ve ever had” and thanked him for standing in for her at city events she could not attend.

“Pat has probably attended more events, large and small, than any councilman ever,” Moore Wolfe said. “And that means a lot to those people, and his representation has meant a lot to this community.”

McDaniel said he tried to bring common sense to the council and to listen to as many people as possible before making decisions.

“It's been an honor and a privilege to represent all the citizens of Decatur,” McDaniel said. “As with any elected leader, everybody's not going to agree with how you vote. I tried to do the best I could to listen to the information from the city staff (and) talk to (people). That's why I get out to as many events as possible to listen to the public, because that's very important.”