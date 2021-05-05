Watch now: McDaniel steps back after decade on Decatur City Council

McDaniel said his decision was based on a number of factors. He's had three health procedures in the past two years and his mother, for whom he was a caregiver, passed away last year after health challenges.

Not to mention the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic and continually "being chewed out" by certain members of the public at city council meetings.

McDaniel, a veteran, joked that "Vietnam was less stressful to me than the last year and a half on the council."

And, after 10 years, it was simply time.

“It's been an honor and a privilege to represent all the citizens of Decatur,” McDaniel said. “As with any elected leader, everybody's not going to agree with how you vote. I tried to do the best I could to listen to the information from the city staff (and) talk to (people). That's why I get out to as many events as possible to listen to the public, because that's very important.”

McDaniel, the retired executive director of the Macon County History Museum, first got involved in local politics when he was told the Decatur Transfer House would no longer be the official logo of the city.

"I said over my dead body," he said, as he wrote editorials and placed signs in businesses in an effort to save the logo.