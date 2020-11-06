Watch now: Motion to have Shelby County treasurer removed withdrawn; Issue falls to newly elected county board

SHELBYVILLE — Opting for compromise during an at-times contentious meeting, the Shelby County Board took no action Friday on removing county Treasurer Erica Firnhaber from office.
The board adjourned after member LaVonne Chaney withdrew the agenda item calling for a vote on Firnhaber's removal, which she said was contingent on more investigation.
The issue arose over Firnhaber's refusal to pay the bill for an attorney the county hired for a labor dispute until county State's Attorney Gina Vonderheide provided proof that it was legal.
During Friday's meeting, board member Dennis Drnjevic suggested waiting until Vonderheide's replacement, as well as some new county board members, take office next month.
"They can try to work out some of these problems and move on," Drnjevic said.
Chaney later said she was willing to remove the matter from the agenda "with the understanding" that the county's new state's attorney investigate the matter and report to the board.
The board then adjourned after meeting for about 90 minutes, with no other votes on the matter.
Chaney's comment drew applause from the large crowd that filled the meeting room of the Shelbyville Lion's Club building where the meeting took place.
Firnhhaber asked Vonderheide to provide the state statute that authorized the attorney's hiring but Vonderheide never provided it. The bill was paid after a judge ordered it during a recent court hearing on the matter.
Vonderheide didn't seek re-election and will be replaced by Nichole Kroncke, who was unopposed in Tuesday's election.
Neither Firnhaber, who was elected to the treasurer's office in 2018, nor Vonderheide attended the meeting Friday. Some of Firnhaber's supporters in the audience said she made the choice based on attorney's advice.
The congenial conclusion didn't keep the meeting from reaching raucous points at times. There were accusations that it was an attempt to undo an election results because of Firnhaber has also questioned other county financial operations.
"We're not here to argue," board Chairman Bruce Cannon told the audience at one point, hearing boos in response. "We're here to talk about whether the board's been misadvised."
He said state's attorneys are not specialized in labor issues and it's not uncommon for them to seek help from other attorneys in such matters.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook, whose house district includes Shelby County, argued that "lame duck" board members were behind the attempts to remove Firnhaber.
"She is uncovering wrongdoing that's been going on in this county for decades," he said. "This is a modern-day witch hunt."
Cannon is one of the members who'll be leaving the board next month, as he was defeated in the March primary by Mark Bennett. In September, the board voted against a proposal to remove him from the chairman's position.
County resident Jeremy Williams said he thought "this is a problem for the new board" urged the board to follow Drnjevic's suggestion.
"I don't know of anyone who's more highly principled," Williams said of Firnhaber. "There are so many questions you don't have the answers for yet."
Board member Gary Patterson responded to the comments at one point, saying the board has "done everything" it was supposed to do.
"A lot of you do not know the facts," he said.
Audience members also called for the meeting to be moved to a location with more space and questioned the legality of its scheduling. Cannon said he sought legal advice on whether public notice requirements were met.
He also told the audience the board could have conducted a closed session, allowed for personnel matters, on Firnhaber's possible removal but opted to have the discussion in public.
