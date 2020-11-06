Watch now: Motion to have Shelby County treasurer removed withdrawn; Issue falls to newly elected county board

SHELBYVILLE — Opting for compromise during an at-times contentious meeting, the Shelby County Board took no action Friday on removing county Treasurer Erica Firnhaber from office.

The board adjourned after member LaVonne Chaney withdrew the agenda item calling for a vote on Firnhaber's removal, which she said was contingent on more investigation.

The issue arose over Firnhaber's refusal to pay the bill for an attorney the county hired for a labor dispute until county State's Attorney Gina Vonderheide provided proof that it was legal.

During Friday's meeting, board member Dennis Drnjevic suggested waiting until Vonderheide's replacement, as well as some new county board members, take office next month.

"They can try to work out some of these problems and move on," Drnjevic said.

Chaney later said she was willing to remove the matter from the agenda "with the understanding" that the county's new state's attorney investigate the matter and report to the board.

The board then adjourned after meeting for about 90 minutes, with no other votes on the matter.