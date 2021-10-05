Watch now: Mount Zion schools to benefit from Decatur TIF expiration

Meanwhile, city officials also voted to accept an additional $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds that will be earmarked to address housing insecurity.

The funds fall under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's HOME program.

According to HUD's website, uses for the funds include tenant-based rental assistance, housing rehabilitation, assistance to homebuyers and new construction of housing.

About $1.025 million in HOME funds were already included in the city's fiscal year 2021 budget. The city was later informed of the additional funds available through the federal stimulus package.

City officials said they are still waiting for further guidance from HUD on how this latest batch of funds can be deployed. The public will have an opportunity to give input on how the funds are spent.

In August, the council approved a budget amendment accounting for more than $21 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, most of it through the ARP, which was signed into law in March.

Also at council Monday night:

Enterprise zone

The council approved an ordinance amending the Decatur Macon County Enterprise Zone that will allow developers of multi-unit housing developments to access economic incentives.