Watch now: New Macon County Democrats chair 'ready to actively engage' voters

DECATUR — Karl Coleman caught the political bug at a young age.

The 23-year-old Decatur native regularly tagged along with his grandfather, a carpenter, to various union and political events growing up. He later worked on various state and local campaigns while attending MacArthur High School and Richland Community College.

Eventually it led to public office, with Coleman elected to the Macon County Board and appointed to the Decatur Public Library Board in 2020.

He always shows up to meetings dapperly dressed — a suit and tie even when jeans and button-up shirts are more the norm — and ready to actively engage.

“I am very big on being present and as engaged as possible,” Coleman said. “So coming to different meetings (and) different functions, I obviously see that there's not as many people of color there, but especially not young folks. Oftentimes, I'm usually the only person under the age of 30 in that room.”

Coleman, who is also chief of staff for state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, added another title to his impressive resume in early August: Macon County Democratic Party chairman.

In doing so, Coleman makes history as he is believed to be both the youngest person and the first African American to assume the role.

'Tectonic changes in our community'

He takes over a party at a crossroads. Even as evidence suggests Illinois has become more solidly Democratic statewide, Macon County — once a “blue” county at the local level — has been painted red the past few election cycles.

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump secured nearly 58% of the Macon County vote, the highest vote share for a Republican presidential candidate in the county since Richard Nixon’s 1972 landslide win over George McGovern. At the local level, Republicans now control seven of nine countywide offices and maintain a 13-8 majority on the county board.

“We were an organized labor hub,” Coleman said, sitting behind his desk, flanked by pictures of President Harry S. Truman and President John F. Kennedy hanging on the wall in the chairman’s office of Macon County Democratic headquarters. “And obviously, with national trends for manufacturing — offshoring, those sort of things, that's had a dramatic effect here locally for us as a community, and that in turn has affected the Democratic turnout.”

Macon County was among the areas highlighted in the report, which was titled "Factory Towns." The author did not highlight many solutions, but offered a warning.

"We cannot elect Democrats up and down the ballot, let alone protect our governing majorities, if we don’t address those losses as soon as possible, and begin to reverse our fortunes in factory towns," said Richard Martin, an Iowa-based market researcher, who wrote the report on behalf of two Democratic groups.

If Coleman has his way, the party he leads will become more present and engaged as it tries to regain the foothold it once had in Macon County elections.

But the old way of doing things won’t cut it, he said, pointing to the economic and social challenges of deindustrialization, which has contributed to significant population loss in the county and to the hollowing out of Decatur’s core.

“That's demonstrative, that's tectonic changes in our community,” Coleman said. “And we have to respond in kind with tectonic changes going forward. We can't keep putting the same foot forward and expect to get different results.”

Crucial to this response will be reaching out to groups that historically have felt left out of the process and bringing them into the fold, especially young people and people of color.

Though many Democratic Party leaders across the state and country have expressed such goals, Coleman is perhaps in the best position to actually follow through.

The lifelong Decatur resident is believed to be both the youngest person and the first African American to be Macon County Democratic Party chair, a position historically dominated by white men. Coleman succeeded Laura Zimmerman, who was the first woman to hold the position.

African Americans comprise about 18% of Macon County’s population, according to data from the 2020 U.S. Census. Within Decatur city limits, Black people comprise nearly 27% of the population.

Coleman’s county board district covers much of Decatur’s west end, including parts of downtown and Millikin University’s campus, making him a voice for many young people on the board.

“Representation matters strongly, in my opinion, especially in the realm of politics,” Coleman said.

“We are a city and a county of a sizable Black population,” Coleman added. “And African Americans are always a core key constituency within the Democratic vote share. So actually having someone in the leadership reflecting that, but also the ideals and the concerns within the community, I think, is another huge aspect there.”

Among other efforts, Coleman participated in the protests following the police killing of George Floyd, advocated for changing Decatur’s city government to an aldermanic format and helped run one of Marty Watkins’ campaigns for Decatur City Council.

Coleman also worked for Democratic state Rep. Sue Scherer’s 2016 reelection campaign and Shavon Francis’ unsuccessful 2018 Democratic primary campaign for state treasurer. Prior to working for Turner, Coleman ran former state Sen. Andy Manar’s Decatur office.

Zimmerman, a professor of biology at Millikin University, resigned her party chair and county board positions after being awarded a year-long fellowship in Washington, D.C. She said Coleman “kept me going this past year through some really tough times” and predicted that “he's really gonna energize a lot of people” in his new role.

“His connections run deep into every part of the county,” Zimmerman said. “So I think he's going to be able to (bring) a lot of people into the party.”

The road ahead

Bill Houlihan, chairman of the Sangamon County Democratic Party and the longtime state director for Sen. Dick Durbin before retiring earlier this year, said Coleman’s challenge will be ensuring “that the whole team is moving in the right direction” ahead of next year’s elections.

“I think that we've got to be able to go out and try to figure out why it's changed, what we need to do to increase voter turnout, and those kinds of things,” Houlihan said, referring to the party’s losses in recent elections. “And that's going to fall on his shoulders and he's going to have to lead his precinct committeemen and rank-and-file Democrats.”

Job number one, Coleman said, is to “get back the majority status of the county board” while increasing Democratic turnout countywide, which will allow the party to compete behind the city limits of Decatur.

Right now, Coleman’s job is ensuring robust Democratic turnout in Macon County in order to help his party’s candidates up and down the ballot. This includes his boss, Turner, who will face a tough reelection to the Illinois Senate in 2022.

But Coleman, who graduated from the University of Illinois Springfield with a degree in political science and African American studies earlier this year, is only 23 with many opportunities to run for higher office undoubtedly in the future.

Coleman, the son of a former Decatur police officer and brother of a starting linebacker for MacArthur’s football team, did not dismiss questions about his future, saying, "it’s about getting the job done" no matter the role he's in.

“I am about effectuating as much change as possible,” Coleman said. “I don't really have a certain set conscription on what office or what I would be doing in that area. It's about affecting as much change as possible, and where that is to be done is where you'll see me.”

