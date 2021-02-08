Watch now: Newly sworn in state Sen. Doris Turner hopes to leave impact that outlives time in office

She beat out seven other candidates, including Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, former Councilman Shad Edwards and Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney Ruth Waller.

The appointment is historic as it makes Turner the first Black person to represent Springfield and Decatur in the state legislature.

It continues a string of firsts for Turner. In 2012, she became the first Black woman to lead a county party in the state. And in 2015, she became the first woman and person of color to be named mayor pro tempore of Springfield.

“I don't look at it as a badge of honor for myself, because it doesn't do me any good to be the only anything,” Turner said. “I look at it as an opportunity for others who may not think that they can aspire to be a state senator to say, 'wow, if she can do it, I can do it, too.' And it also provides an opportunity for mentorship and for me to reach back and bring others along with me.”

Karl Coleman, a Democratic member of the Macon County Board and a former Manar aide, said he was "excited" by Turner's appointment.