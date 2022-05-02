Watch now: Oberheim joins congressional candidate for law enforcement roundtable

DECATUR — Congressional candidate Jesse Reising and advocate Amber Oberheim discussed how lawmakers can support law enforcement officers during a roundtable discussion in Decatur.

The conversation, held Monday at the Decatur Club, covered a range of topics from public information requests to anti-police brutality protests.

“I think the most important thing in this country right now is this harmful rhetoric that's demoralizing and vilifying our brave men and women in uniform, and that's the defund the police movement,” Reising said before the event.

Reising, of Decatur, is running for the Republican nomination for the 13th U.S. Congressional District. The new district cuts through urban centers in Central Illinois, stretching from the Metro East region to Champaign-Urbana and including both Springfield and Decatur. Although drawn to lean more Democrat, Republicans are hoping it will be competitive given a national climate favoring the GOP.

During the roundtable discussion, Reising said Oberheim was an inspiration to him.

Oberheim has been a vocal advocate for law enforcement in Illinois after her husband, Decatur native and Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in May 2021.

“It's something that I feel like God has put a conviction in my heart to change,” Oberheim said about advocating for the police. “This isn't what I do. I'm medical. I'm a nurse practitioner. That's my background, but this has to change. And if not me, then who?”

Reising and Oberheim were joined by multiple local law enforcement officers and county sheriffs and a few community members.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; Kevin Greenfield, chairman of the Macon County Board; and Steve Green, a representative from the Jesse Sullivan for Governor campaign, were also in attendance.

No Democratic candidates or elected officials were in attendance, but Oberheim made it clear she didn’t want the roundtable to become an “us versus them” conversation.

“This isn't a Republican problem. This isn't a Democrat problem. This is a society problem,” she said.

Still, the conversation at times grew partisan, with some attendees criticizing members of “the left,” “liberal” policies, and “left-wing people.”

Public safety was a primary issue for both Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Illinois this spring.

The 2023 fiscal year budget initially proposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and ushered through by Democrats marked the largest dollar investment in state history for expanding cadet classes for the Illinois State Police.

The budget also includes $5.4 million for increased staffing and equipment at a new ISP forensic lab in Decatur.

During the roundtable discussion, Oberheim and other attendees said it can be difficult for local police departments to access some of the state funds meant to help them implement new legislative requirements.

Other concerns expressed by attendees included that Freedom of Information Act requests are bogging down police departments with unnecessary work and that too many incarcerated people demonstrate what Oberheim called “a lack of personal accountability” for their actions.

Terry Collins, an officer with the Macon County Sheriff's Department, said he's seen a difference in inmates' behavior in the past three years.

"Every single person sitting in here should be terrified of this young generation coming up. They have no discipline, no respect for authority," he said. "It is mass chaos on the street and in the jail."

Collins expressed concern over purportedly high recidivism rates in Macon County and over what he said was an issue with inmates not being afraid to go to jail anymore. ​

"Bottom line is, actions have consequences. Period. We need to get back to that," Collins said.

Oberheim said Monday she wasn’t endorsing any candidate in the 13th District race. Reising previously received the endorsement of former U.S. Rep. John Shimkus.

The primary election is June 28. Reising will face off with the other three Republican candidates: Regan Deering of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum and Terry Martin of Chatham.

The candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are Nikki Budzinski of Springfield and David Palmer of Champaign.

Oberheim said she hopes Monday’s roundtable helped continue the discussion on how to best protect law enforcement officers.

“We can’t save the world in a two hour discussion, but we can sure chip away at it.”

