Watch now: One will move, other staying put as Halbrook, Caulkins avoid reelection clash

SPRINGFIELD — Like many of their fellow Republican lawmakers, state Reps. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, were drawn into the same representative district by legislative Democrats who controlled the once-a-decade redistricting process, potentially threatening their political futures.

But, due to a couple of planned moves, one literal and the other political, it appears both have a path back to the Illinois Statehouse after all.

Halbrook announced Thursday that he will run for reelection in the 107th House District, where he lives, while Caulkins has announced he will run in the neighboring 88th House District.

The 107th contains all of Moultrie and Shelby counties along with portions of Macon, Christian, Montgomery and Effingham counties. It includes a far southern portion of Decatur along with Mount Zion and Macon.

The 88th includes all or parts of Livingston, McLean, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon counties. It is mostly rural, but includes the outer portions of Bloomington and Decatur.

Caulkins lives less than one mile from from the new district, which contains most of the areas he currently represents. He will have to move into a new home in the district if he wins.

The district also contains the home of longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington. But another potential head-to-head GOP primary was averted when Brady instead announced his candidacy for Illinois Secretary of State.

Caulkins and Halbrook are among the most conservative lawmakers in the state. Along with neighboring state Reps. Chris Miller, R-Oakland; Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich; and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, they form the group that's been come to be known as the "Eastern Bloc."

The group was a target for Democratic mapmakers, who also paired Miller and Niemerg into the same district. Niemerg recently told Capitol News Illinois that he plans to run in the 102nd House District, where he lives, while Miller will run in the neighboring 101st House District.

The state legislative redistricting map is currently facing a federal court challenge from state Republicans and groups like the NAACP and Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.

But barring a ruling against the Democratic-drawn map, it will take effect this election cycle. Candidates will begin circulating nominating petitions in January and the primary election will be held June 28.

Halbrook, acknowledging his status as a conservative Republican in a deep blue state, said his presence in the Capitol was an important check on Democratic power.

He noted that Republicans only need a net gain of three House seats to break the Democratic supermajority.

“Illinois may be a blue state and there is no question that the legislature continues to lurch to the left but many of the bills the far left is pushing end up passing with just the bare minimum of votes needed,” Halbrook said. “It is discouraging to see these bills pass but if we had more common-sense conservatives elected, we could stop some of these measures from getting through the legislature."

Caulkins had $112,227 cash on hand as of Oct. 1, when the last quarterly campaign finance report was published. Halbrook had $42,664 on hand.

Niemerg had $23,380 on hand as of October.

