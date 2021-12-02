Watch now: One will move, other staying put as Halbrook, Caulkins avoid reelection clash

BRENDEN MOORE
BRENDEN MOORE, Lee Enterprises
SPRINGFIELD — Like many of their fellow Republican lawmakers, state Reps. Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville, and Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, were drawn into the same representative district by legislative Democrats who controlled the once-a-decade redistricting process, potentially threatening their political futures.
But, due to a couple of planned moves, one literal and the other political, it appears both have a path back to the Illinois Statehouse after all.
Halbrook announced Thursday that he will run for reelection in the 107th House District, where he lives, while Caulkins has announced he will run in the neighboring 88th House District.
The 107th contains all of Moultrie and Shelby counties along with portions of Macon, Christian, Montgomery and Effingham counties. It includes a far southern portion of Decatur along with Mount Zion and Macon.
The 88th includes all or parts of Livingston, McLean, DeWitt, Piatt and Macon counties. It is mostly rural, but includes the outer portions of Bloomington and Decatur.
Caulkins lives less than one mile from from the new district, which contains most of the areas he currently represents. He will have to move into a new home in the district if he wins.
The district also contains the home of longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington. But another potential head-to-head GOP primary was averted when Brady instead
announced his candidacy for Illinois Secretary of State.
Caulkins and Halbrook are among the most conservative lawmakers in the state. Along with neighboring state Reps. Chris Miller, R-Oakland; Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich; and Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, they form the group that's been come to be known as the "Eastern Bloc."
The state legislative redistricting map is currently facing a federal court challenge from state Republicans and groups like the NAACP and Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund.
But barring a ruling against the Democratic-drawn map, it will take effect this election cycle. Candidates will begin circulating nominating petitions in January and the primary election will be held June 28.
Halbrook, acknowledging his status as a conservative Republican in a deep blue state, said his presence in the Capitol was an important check on Democratic power.
He noted that Republicans only need a net gain of three House seats to break the Democratic supermajority.
“Illinois may be a blue state and there is no question that the legislature continues to lurch to the left but many of the bills the far left is pushing end up passing with just the bare minimum of votes needed,” Halbrook said. “It is discouraging to see these bills pass but if we had more common-sense conservatives elected, we could stop some of these measures from getting through the legislature."
Caulkins had $112,227 cash on hand as of Oct. 1, when the last quarterly campaign finance report was published. Halbrook had $42,664 on hand.
Niemerg had $23,380 on hand as of October.
We asked these 17 Illinois politicians: What are you thankful for?
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
“This year, I am incredibly thankful for the lifesaving vaccines that will give us an opportunity to safely gather with family and friends. I am thankful for the scientists who worked around the clock so that we can once again feel the warm embrace of love and gratitude together in community. I hope Illinoisans take time to reflect on the resiliency and hope that bonds us as we enter the holiday season.”
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
“This Thanksgiving, I am incredibly grateful for supportive friends and loving family, especially my father, Henry Wiggins, a retired community doctor and Navy veteran who inspires me every day. I’m also grateful for my health and the essential workers who help protect us as we fight this pandemic. And finally, I’m grateful for the honor to serve the people of Illinois. Everyone, please take the time to reflect and practice self-care as we begin the holiday season. Happy Thanksgiving!”
Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
“This year, I am thankful for the scientists, researchers, and health professionals who have guided our response to the pandemic. Because of the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, many Illinoisans will be able to gather with family and friends to celebrate Thanksgiving. I am also grateful for all the essential workers on our farms – many of who are immigrants to this country – that work so hard to help put food on the table for this wonderful American holiday. And, of course, the men and women in uniform who keep us safe.”
ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
"This year I'm thankful for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal and my Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which will help make sure that we're able to start replacing all of the lead pipelines in the country and fix out nation's aging wastewater system. I know it might sound weird to say you're excited by wastewater and sewers, but let me tell you, no one deserves to live in a place where you don't have access to clean drinking water and a good sewer system. So I'm grateful that we're doing better for the working people across our state."
Alex Brandon
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville
"I’m thankful all in my family are healthy and that all of us are blessed to live in the greatest country in the history of the world."
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap
“This year, I am thankful for the health of my family and the opportunity to spend time with my wife Kristen and our three boys, McKay, Lucas, and Teddy over the Thanksgiving holiday. During the holiday season, I am grateful to the countless residents of central Illinois who have come together to support one another as we navigated the challenges of the past year.”
Tribune News Service
Secretary of State Jesse White
“I am thankful for having been blessed with terrific family and wonderful friends.
I am thankful to the people of Illinois who have allowed me to serve as their Secretary of State for the past 23 years. We have made the roads safer and saved lives.
I am thankful for having the privilege of heading our state's Organ and Tissue Donor program which has given many others a second chance of life.
I am thankful for the 18,500 young men and women who have participated in the Jesse White Tumbling Team over the last 61 years and gone on to make their own meaningful contributions to society.
I am thankful to have been born in the greatest country in the history of the world. Having served in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division as well as the Illinois National Guard and Reserve, nothing makes me more proud than being an American.”
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Comptroller Susana Mendoza
"For me, it's my brother still being with us. Last Thanksgiving he was fighting for his life. This Thanksgiving he's still with us. Complications from COVID-19 cost him his kidneys. But he has a good attitude. He's a fighter and we're blessed to have him with us. I'm thankful for the love of family and friends and that we can gather with family and friends including my brother this year. We'll be celebrating my mother-in-law's 80th birthday."
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park
“As always, I am thankful for my family. Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because it is about spending time with loved ones, giving thanks, and giving back.”
Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki
House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside
“As Speaker of the House, I am grateful for the opportunity to work on behalf of our state in this special role, the successful session we had this year and for the people of Illinois who I am humbled to serve. Every day I am thankful for our men and women in uniform and first responders, especially those who are unable to spend this holiday season with their loved ones as they work to keep our communities safe. And, I am tremendously thankful for family, friends, good health and, of course, our God for the abundant blessings bestowed upon us by His goodness.”
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods
“I’m thankful to live in a country that allows disabled people like me to overcome overwhelming obstacles to reach for and achieve great things. I’m thankful to live in a state that welcomes immigrants like my strong wife, who survived the selfishness of the government leaders in her communist homeland, to build a family on love instead of fear. I’m thankful to live in a community that provides my two amazing daughters the freedom of ideas and the belief that, through hard work, they can accomplish anything to which they set their mind.”
JERRY NOWICKI, CAPITOL NEWS ILLINOIS
House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs
"While it’s easy to get caught up with everything going wrong in the world, Thanksgiving gives us the opportunity to take a step back and count our blessings. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of our great state and to work with dedicated public servants who strive to make Illinois a better place to work and live. I’m thankful for the police, fire, first responders and frontline workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe over the last several years, and for those who have stepped up to help those less fortunate in our communities during such unprecedented times. And, of course, I’m thankful that my family is happy and healthy this holiday season."
Ted Schurter
State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet
“I’m thankful for my amazingly awesome wife and our kids. I am very blessed that we are able to raise our children in the greatest nation to have ever existed and for the abundant opportunities God continues to provide. Happy Thanksgiving to all.”
PROVIDED PHOTO
State Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield
“My husband was extremely ill this year so I am thankful for his full recovery. I am also thankful for the opportunity to serve the 48th district. This is an amazing opportunity that I treasure and am thankful for each and every day.”
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
State Sen. Sally Turner, R-Beason
“This holiday season I am thankful for my strong faith, the freedoms I enjoy as an American, and the good health of my family and friends. I am also so thankful for the past 11 months, where I have had the privilege to represent the people of the 44th Senate District. I would like to wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday.”
State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur
“I am thankful that all of my family was able to get the COVID vaccine and booster.”
Attorney General Kwame Raoul
“As Illinois’ Attorney General in my first term in this office, I am extremely thankful for my staff. When I took office, there were many responsibilities and challenges I anticipated we would collectively face. However, I could never have predicted that we would have to navigate a pandemic and cyberattack simultaneously. Both events increased our workload significantly, particularly as we defend statewide COVID mitigations, protect essential workers, address COVID-related fraud and contribute to fighting gun violence. I am grateful for my staff’s unwavering dedication to serving the public interest during unprecedented challenges.”
NOREEN NASIR, ASSOCIATED PRESS
