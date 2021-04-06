Watch now: Precinct judges describe election day in Macon County as slow, steady

"This is about average for this time of day," Grossman said about the four midday voters.

"But it's a puny turnout," said election judge Bob Lewis.

Rob Fleming, 42, was one of the noontime voters at the DISC. He chose to cast his ballot before he picked up his children from school. "It's early, so let's do it now," he said.

For Fleming, voting in every election is important.

"In order for my ideals to be represented, I have to put my vote towards candidates that share those ideals," he said.

Tanner said the city of Decatur had most of the contested races, compared to the surrounding communities. “There’s no referenda questions," he said, to bring out voters.

Robin Williams, a Tuesday afternoon voter, said "transparency, fairness and basically outright honesty," showing interest in "anything that's politically-motivated," were what he's kept in mind when heading to the ballots at Webster Cantrell Hall. "I’m not interested in anything that’s politically-motivated," he said.

Williams, not initially planning to vote in the local city election, said his wife convinced him to this year. "People need to vote more," Williams said.