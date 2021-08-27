Watch now: Pritzker clears path for Brush College Road, Faries Parkway project

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday that grants the city of Decatur quick-take authority for the acquisition of three properties needed for the Brush College Road and Faries Parkway grade separation project.
Quick-take is a legislative process that verifies that the construction project is a public project warranting the use of eminent domain, and allows the city to quickly take the property so construction is not delayed. Compensation is typically settled at a later date.
The Decatur City Council voted in April to request the authorization after reaching an impasse with two holdout property owners over three parcels of land needed for the project. The city has already closed deals with a dozen property owners for 19 parcels.
The state legislature voted overwhelmingly in May to grant the city the authority, which it will now have for one year.
The ambitious $54 million project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.
Drivers waited an average of 17 hours each week for trains to pass at Brush College and Faries, according to a 2013 transportation study. Some waits were longer than 20 minutes because of train traffic blocking the intersection.
Other components to the project include a state effort to widen the intersection with East William Street Road and expand Brush College Road from two lanes to four lanes.
Local officials believe the project will have an economic benefit and improve safety for those traveling the roads.
"We are very excited about this project moving forward," said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "It’s critical for jobs in the northeast part of our city and future economic development. It’s good for students going to Richland Community College. It’s important for farmers hauling grain to our processors. And it makes travel through that area safer and more efficient for everyone."
The project could attract more commercial freight and shipping traffic to the area by leveraging Archer Daniels Midland Co.'s intermodal facility.
ADM lets other companies pay for the use of its intermodal ramp, which allows shipping containers to move between trucks and freight trains.