Watch now: Pritzker clears path for Brush College Road, Faries Parkway project

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Friday that grants the city of Decatur quick-take authority for the acquisition of three properties needed for the Brush College Road and Faries Parkway grade separation project.

Quick-take is a legislative process that verifies that the construction project is a public project warranting the use of eminent domain, and allows the city to quickly take the property so construction is not delayed. Compensation is typically settled at a later date.

The Decatur City Council voted in April to request the authorization after reaching an impasse with two holdout property owners over three parcels of land needed for the project. The city has already closed deals with a dozen property owners for 19 parcels.

The ambitious $54 million project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent Norfolk Southern Railway tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion.

Drivers waited an average of 17 hours each week for trains to pass at Brush College and Faries, according to a 2013 transportation study. Some waits were longer than 20 minutes because of train traffic blocking the intersection.

Other components to the project include a state effort to widen the intersection with East William Street Road and expand Brush College Road from two lanes to four lanes.

