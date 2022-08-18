Watch now: Pritzker touts energy agenda at new Logan County solar farm

LINCOLN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his clean energy agenda at the opening of a new solar farm in Logan County on Thursday.

At the grand opening of Mulligan Solar Farm, located outside Lincoln, the governor said Illinois would lead a “clean energy revolution” against climate change — and stimulate the state’s economy in the process.

“In Illinois, we view the climate crisis as an existential threat to our lives and our livelihoods,” Pritzker said.

The Mulligan project, he said, fueled over 300 jobs during its peak construction period.

Construction on the Mulligan project was led by Virginia-based company Apex Clean Energy.

Apex President and CEO Mark Goodwin said the Mulligan project will deliver enough power for 14,000 homes and will provide approximately $7 million in tax revenue to local taxing bodies in Logan County over the next 30 years.

The governor suggested more projects like Mulligan will be possible due to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA), a massive piece of energy legislation that he signed into law last fall.

CEJA aims for the state to be reliant on 100% renewable energy by 2050.

Pritzker said the legislation will allow for the creation of utility-scale solar projects producing 7,500 megawatts of energy — Mulligan is a 70-megawatt project — over the next seven years.

These projects will help fund “billions of dollars” in private investment into rural Illinois and millions in tax revenue for rural communities and schools, the governor said.

“We’re the best state in the nation for clean energy producers to do business,” he said. “We are a leader in the clean energy revolution.”