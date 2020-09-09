Watch now: Pritzker urges Decatur to take part in census; federal funds at stake

“It is more critical than ever that we count every single person in our community,” she said.

Moore Wolfe said volunteers have been encouraging citizens at various locations and events, including at COVID-19 testing spots, Oasis Day Center and in neighborhoods. “We want to take the census out to the people,” she said. “It matters to each and everyone of us.”

“Just like voting, filling out the census is an act of civic engagement,” he said. “It’s a demand to be fully heard and fully counted.”

State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker, said the tally "will impact this community, or the community in which you live, for a decade to come."

For example, the data compiled during the 2010 census provided information for funding and other responses during COVID-19, he said.

“Everything that we do in state government when it comes to the budget, in some way, hits off of data that is provided only if people fill out that form," he said.

The money is used for schools, hospitals, childcare, roads, health care and other government-funded opportunities.

“The higher the count, the more of your federal tax money comes back to Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Instead of going to other states.”