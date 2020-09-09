Watch now: Pritzker urges Decatur to take part in census; federal funds at stake

DECATUR — Time is running out for residents to take part in the U.S. census, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker came to Decatur Wednesday to urge participation, as millions of dollars and congressional representation are at risk. An inaccurate count could have wide-ranging impacts on the region and state, which has already experienced population declines in the past decade.
“Just a 1% undercount could result in the state losing over $195 million in federal funds, at a time when we need our full funding the most,” Pritzker said during an appearance at the Decatur Public Library.
Census organizers are battling delays because of COVID and complications with door-to-door counts. The crucial head count required by the U.S. Constitution every decade determines the number of U.S. House seats a state has and how $1.5 trillion in federal funding is divided based on population.
Pritzker said Illinois is one of 10 states that get back less than what is paid through taxes.
As of Wednesday, Illinois was tied for the seventh-highest response rate in the U.S. with 70%. Pritzker said Decatur's census response rate is 66%, up 8% from two weeks ago, but lower than the county rate.
“I’m here because I want to make sure Decatur gets its fair share and that all of you get counted,” he said.
Several states, including Illinois, have asked that the Sept. 30 deadline be extended to ensure an accurate count. The timeline is also the subject of an ongoing legal battles.
A temporary restraining order issued late by U.S. District judge in California stops the Census Bureau from winding down operations until a court hearing for a preliminary injunction is held Sept. 17. It was requested by a coalition of cities, counties and civil rights groups that had sued the bureau, demanding it restore a previous plan for finishing the census at the end of October. The lawsuit contends the Census Bureau changed the schedule to accommodate a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used in redrawing congressional districts.
Officials are still operating under the Sept. 30 deadline, and Pritzker and officials on Wednesday said anyone who hasn't been counted needs to take part before the month ends. The survey takes about 10 minutes at 2020census.gov or by phone at (844) 330-2020.
“Twenty-one days is not a lot of time,” Pritzker said. “For Decatur, the stakes could not be higher for you.”
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe on Wednesday stressed the importance of the census for Decatur. The city's population in the 2010 census was 76,122 and was estimated to be at 70,746 on July 1, 2019.
“It is more critical than ever that we count every single person in our community,” she said.
Moore Wolfe said volunteers have been encouraging citizens at various locations and events, including at COVID-19 testing spots, Oasis Day Center and in neighborhoods. “We want to take the census out to the people,” she said. “It matters to each and everyone of us.”
“Just like voting, filling out the census is an act of civic engagement,” he said. “It’s a demand to be fully heard and fully counted.”
State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker, said the tally "will impact this community, or the community in which you live, for a decade to come."
For example, the data compiled during the 2010 census provided information for funding and other responses during COVID-19, he said.
“Everything that we do in state government when it comes to the budget, in some way, hits off of data that is provided only if people fill out that form," he said.
The money is used for schools, hospitals, childcare, roads, health care and other government-funded opportunities.
“The higher the count, the more of your federal tax money comes back to Illinois,” Pritzker said. “Instead of going to other states.”
Other Macon County response rates are:
- Forsyth: 83.8%
- Mount Zion: 81.4%
- Harristown: 75.4%
- Blue Mound: 68.4%
- Niantic: 66.8%
- Warrensburg: 64.1%
The governor’s other stops in Central Illinois included Bloomington-Normal’s Illinois State University Hovey Hall in the morning and First Presbyterian Church in Springfield later in the afternoon, honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Photos: Presidential visits to the Decatur area
Abraham Lincoln - 1830s and beyond
Ulysses Grant - 1880
Rutherford B. Hayes - 1880
William McKinley - 1898
Teddy Roosevelt - 1903
William Howard Taft - 1911
Franklin D. Roosevelt -1920
Herbert Hoover - 1931
Harry S Truman - 1939
Harry S Truman - 1948
Harry S Truman - 1948
Harry S Truman - 1952
John Kennedy - 1959
Richard Nixon - 1961
Jimmy Carter - 1975
Gerald Ford - 1976
Ronald Reagan - 1984
Barack Obama - 1990s and beyond
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.