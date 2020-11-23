Watch now: Pritzker warns of looming crisis if jobless programs aren’t extended

Amid the surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic, IDES has been beset with backlogs and delays in processing the unprecedented volume of claims coming in each week, but the head of that agency said it has been making significant progress to improve the work flow.

Kristin Richards, acting director of IDES, said that during the peak of the pandemic in May, the agency received about 1.8 million phone calls in a single week – or about three per second – with only about 100 staff workers to answer them.

Since then, she said, IDES added hundreds of in-house and contractual staff, set up a “callback only” system in which calls are returned in the order they were received, and implemented other changes to streamline the handling of calls based on the nature of a claimant’s issue. As a result, she said, many claimants are now receiving callbacks within seven to 10 days.

“There are complex issues in our adjudication process that may require some more patience,” Richards said. “But we're happy to say that in many cases, claimants can hear from us within one to two weeks or less.”