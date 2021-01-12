Watch now: Rep. Rodney Davis describes being in the Capitol as the mob stormed inside

DECATUR — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has witnessed firsthand how far political extremists will go to silence those they view as enemies and he doesn't like what he sees.

He was on a baseball field with his congressional colleagues when a man with a gun opened fire on them. A disgruntled constituent called his Decatur office, leaving a voice message threatening to kill him. And last week he was in the U.S. Capitol when it was stormed by a mob of President Donald Trump supporters, leading to the death of five people and putting the country even more on edge.

“It’s the second most terrifying moment I’ve had as a member of Congress after the baseball field shooting in June of 2017,” Davis said of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Davis heard the mob pounding on the doors and shattering the glass as they were attempting to enter the House of the Representatives floor.