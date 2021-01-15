Watch now: Restaurants served mixed messages regarding indoor dining in Macon County

DECATUR — While some Decatur-area restaurants opened to indoor dining on Friday, others appear to be taking a more cautious approach.
The apprehension may prove beneficial as details surrounding the rules are still being debated on several levels.
The Macon County Board approved provisions Thursday to allow for indoor dining, prompting a release from the City of Decatur that rules against the action remain in place.
The city's stance is in line with the prohibition on indoor food and drink service which is part of the Tier 3 restrictions imposed by the state on Nov. 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Macon County Board voted 12 to 9 on Thursday to amend its food sanitation ordinance, allowing for 25% seating capacity while maintaining social distancing, limiting the number of people who can be seated at a table and obtaining vital information about those who are dining to confirm they are not knowingly at risk of spreading COVID-19.
The ordinance change was recommended by the board's Environmental, Education, Health and Welfare Committee recommendations out of concern for local businesses financially impacted by the restrictions. The change is intended to limit the Macon County Health Department's authority to enforce the state mandate.
However, the City of Decatur issued a news release Friday afternoon saying the state’s restrictions on such activities are still in place. It followed an announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that Region 6, which includes Macon County, is not among those allowed to move to the less restrictive Tier 2.
The city's release stated: “Action by the Macon County Board on January 14, 2021 to limit the authority of the Macon County Health Department does not change the city’s rules. Cities and villages like Decatur may still make and enforce laws and rules governing the opening and operation of businesses that sell and serve food and beverages. The city of Decatur’s requirements that holders of liquor, place-of-amusement and other licenses must conform to DCEO and IDPH guidelines for safety, closure and COVID virus protection remain in force.”
The city concluded the steps taken by the Macon County Board “may alter the authority of the county health department to conduct enforcement or suspend food service permits, but they do not authorize opening of businesses in violation of State guidelines, and they do not protect bars and restaurants from liability for violation of State of Illinois’ COVID rules and guidelines,” the release stated. “The laws and rules of the State supersede those issued by local government where they are in conflict with this matter.”
In other words, the City of Decatur ordinance requiring restaurants and bars to be closed to in-person service are still in place.
“The county didn't say now everybody can be open,” City Manager Scot Wrighton said. “They simply said they could take away the power of county health department to pull food service permits, and none of that makes it legal to disobey the governor's order.”
The city will continue with enforcement efforts as before, he said, where businesses in violation will be given a warning and the opportunity to correct the violation, but tickets will only be written and fines assessed if there is blatant refusal to cooperate.
“We're not trying to make ticket revenue out of this,” Wrighton said. “We're making sure everybody stays safe.”
The city council considered a change to the ordinance at a special study session Jan. 11, but tabled the discussion until its regular meeting Jan. 19, Wrighton said.
The city staff has offered several options for the council to consider, ranging from no change to current guidelines, to allowing restaurants and bars to open at limited capacity.
“The council understands that we have to keep people safe,” Wrighton said. “We don't want the virus and infection numbers to go up again, but at the same time, a lot of food and beverage establishments are feeling the pinch and are threatened with going out of business.”
For establishments with a liquor license, the city has the final say on whether it can revoke that license for violating the ordinance, Wrighton said. The ordinance only applies to businesses within the city limits.
Brandi Binkley, the Macon County Health Department's administrator, said the organization is consulting its legal counsel before deciding how to proceed in light of the Macon County Board action.
"We felt it was dangerous to go against (the governor's Restore Illinois) plan and take away the ability of the health department to enforce (the guidelines) when we have been one of the only entities willing to enforce it locally," Binkley said. "The mitigation measures that were put in place showed it was working."
Her fear, she said, is that numbers will spike again as they did in November when the Tier 3 restrictions were put in place. On Friday, health officials announced 63 new positive cases in Macon County, bringing its total to 8,801 since the pandemic began. Of those, 7,136 have been released from isolation, 17 are hospitalized and 165 have died.
Until the health department receives guidance from its legal counsel, the plan is to continue their mission of being a source of education and guidance.
"We were grateful that the city and police department were enforcing the ordinance," Binkley said. "We were going to suspend some permits as appropriate, but some businesses got compliant before we ever suspended one food permit. We did only suspend one, and knowing the city and county were going to support the ordinance made businesses take them more seriously, which is why I feel the county board going against it speaks dangerous values to the public."
By early Friday, some restaurants had already prepared to open and were eager to begin serving customers. Customers were equally as excited to be served at a local restaurant table.
Buki Limani, co-owner of Diamonds Family Restaurant in Decatur, was ready to open his dining room to customers by 6 a.m. Friday. “Our normal hours,” he said. “But it’s been very slow.”
Decatur residents Terry Koontz, 73, and his wife Sharon, 72, visited Diamonds, one of their favorite restaurants, as soon as they were able.
“We love this place,” Sharon Koontz said. “We live clear out by the airport and we’ll drive across town to eat here.”
“It’s clean and nice,” Terry Koontz said.
During the pandemic, the couple was able to travel through other states on their way to Florida, often stopping at restaurants along the way. They sat in dining rooms with few restrictions.
“And the gas stations, the people that worked there, they didn’t wear masks,” Terry Koontz said.
Some restaurant owners who opened for indoor dining on Friday were cautious.
Debbie Hill, owner of Debbie’s Diner, said she is worried about those who abuse the opportunity to reopen.
“It’s only going to hurt us. It’s not going to help us,” she said. “We have to stay on track or they are going to shut us all down again.”
Hill attended the Macon County Board meeting on Thursday as well as the EEHW committee meeting on Tuesday. She voiced her opinions and frustrations about her restaurant staying closed since November.
When she learned of the county board’s vote to allow 25% capacity for indoor seating, Hill was ready to open for breakfast the next day. “That’s 22 people,” she said of maintaining the capacity. “And I’m not going to ruin it for everybody else.”
Debbie’s Diner customers were happy to return, if only for a short visit. Steve Welch, 64, ate his lunch at Debbie’s on Friday.
“This is the best place in Decatur for comfort food,” he said.
While one of his favorite restaurants was closed to indoor dining for weeks, Welch ate food from drive-thru restaurants.
“Terrible food,” he said.
An employee with Binder Plumbing, Welch lives in Monticello, which has restaurants offering indoor dining.
“But over here, you can’t eat,” he said.
