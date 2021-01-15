Watch now: Restaurants served mixed messages regarding indoor dining in Macon County

The city staff has offered several options for the council to consider, ranging from no change to current guidelines, to allowing restaurants and bars to open at limited capacity.

“The council understands that we have to keep people safe,” Wrighton said. “We don't want the virus and infection numbers to go up again, but at the same time, a lot of food and beverage establishments are feeling the pinch and are threatened with going out of business.”

For establishments with a liquor license, the city has the final say on whether it can revoke that license for violating the ordinance, Wrighton said. The ordinance only applies to businesses within the city limits.

Brandi Binkley, the Macon County Health Department's administrator, said the organization is consulting its legal counsel before deciding how to proceed in light of the Macon County Board action.

"We felt it was dangerous to go against (the governor's Restore Illinois) plan and take away the ability of the health department to enforce (the guidelines) when we have been one of the only entities willing to enforce it locally," Binkley said. "The mitigation measures that were put in place showed it was working."