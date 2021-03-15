Watch now: Rodney Davis discusses vaccine distribution with health officials, community group during Decatur stop

DECATUR — The need for more coronavirus vaccine and increasing the amount going into the arms of minorities were among the leading concerns shared Monday with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
The Taylorville Republican was in Decatur, where he toured a vaccination clinic operated by the Macon County Health Department at the National Sequestration Education Center on the campus of Richland Community College.
"We're not having a problem getting them out, but as far as getting enough supply, we can still take a lot more," health department administrator Brandi Binkley said, responding to a question from Davis about the biggest hurdles to the distribution process.
She said the health department's vaccine allocation has been low in recent weeks.
"And you've probably seen the dispersity when it comes to our percentage of fully vaccinated residents versus like Champaign, McLean and Sangamon county," Binkley said. "That's basically because we haven't gotten as much vaccines percentage-wise."
Davis also heard from members of a nonprofit organization Sista Girls and to those with limited resources. The group is partnering with the Illinois Public Health Association and Contact Tracers to educate and stand as an available resource for the community, CEO Melverta Wilkins said.
"We want to be able to meet the people who would not be able to have access to resources, who may not understand what's happening or have information about the vaccination," Wilkins said.
Davis asked what they think "is the biggest hinderance minorities getting the vaccine?"
"Although Richland is on a bus route, I think it's very difficult for minority, African-American, people of color to come out here and understand where they are and to get back on board," Wilkins told Davis. "I'd like to see more places in the inner city where people can be on a bus route to get the vaccinations done."
Wilkins said the organization is working on updating its website at sistagirlsandfriends.com to include more information on how to go about getting COVID vaccinations and anyone can call 217-791-5177 for assistance.
Davis said state officials are "going to get access to more and more vaccines in the next few weeks and I just hope they make up for some of the disparities that we've seen."
