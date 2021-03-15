Watch now: Rodney Davis discusses vaccine distribution with health officials, community group during Decatur stop

DECATUR — The need for more coronavirus vaccine and increasing the amount going into the arms of minorities were among the leading concerns shared Monday with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

The Taylorville Republican was in Decatur, where he toured a vaccination clinic operated by the Macon County Health Department at the National Sequestration Education Center on the campus of Richland Community College.

"We're not having a problem getting them out, but as far as getting enough supply, we can still take a lot more," health department administrator Brandi Binkley said, responding to a question from Davis about the biggest hurdles to the distribution process.

She said the health department's vaccine allocation has been low in recent weeks.

"And you've probably seen the dispersity when it comes to our percentage of fully vaccinated residents versus like Champaign, McLean and Sangamon county," Binkley said. "That's basically because we haven't gotten as much vaccines percentage-wise."

Davis also heard from members of a nonprofit organization Sista Girls and to those with limited resources. The group is partnering with the Illinois Public Health Association and Contact Tracers to educate and stand as an available resource for the community, CEO Melverta Wilkins said.

