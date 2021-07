DECATUR — The city Public Works Department on Thursday released a list of Norfolk Southern rail crossings that will be closed for repairs this month.

Closures are for one day each from July 12 to 26.

The crossings are Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Water Street, Edward Street, Wood Street, Rock Springs Road, Oakland Avenue, Moffit Lane and Sunnyside Road.

