Watch now: Shelby County Board rejects effort to remove chairman

"The highway engineer operated a private business for over 25 years from the highway facility," said Kirk Allen, a member of the Edgar County Watchdogs who attended the Wednesday meeting.

"Whether the higher authorities want to make that a criminal issue, that's up to them, but it's got to get to them for an investigation," but Cannon "refuses to do that," Allen said.

In the end, board members voted 16 to 4 against Cannon’s removal. This was the second time an effort had been made to remove Cannon as chairman, the first being several months prior.

Cannon said a majority of the board stands behind the actions he's taken as chairman and that "the watchdogs and the voices of the public have stood in our way," adding that he has "no intention of doing anything illegal."

During the public comments portion of the meeting, a resident questioned the board's lack of transparency and even accused the board of conducting business under the table. Some board members responded with outrage or laughed at the woman.

Cannon said he's trying "to keep this county together," adding a struggle to fill county positions that include the chief deputy of the sheriff's department and emergency management agency director.