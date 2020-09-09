Watch now: Shelby County Board rejects effort to remove chairman

SHELBYVILLE — Bruce Cannon remains chairman of the Shelby County Board after members rejected calls to remove him from the position amid allegation of impropriety.
"I have no intention of resigning," Cannon said at the outset of the meeting held Wednesday morning at the 9th Street Pavilion near Lake Shelbyville.
Gary Gergeni, the member of the county board who asked that the motion to remove Cannon be placed on Wednesday's agenda, said there were several issues that led to the request. He cited times where county decisions haven't involved the entire board, with other decisions dragging on too long, specifically referencing an ongoing audit into the payroll of the Shelby County Sheriff's office.
“I'm hearing a lot of things that's going on that we're considering or thinking about doing that I don't recall discussing in our meetings,” Gergeni said Wednesday.
According to Gergeni, he had no knowledge of Cannon recently seeking legal advice from Shelby County States Attorney Gina Vonderheide. Copies of an email by Cannon sent to Vonderheide were distributed among board members Wednesday.
In the email, Cannon addressed allegations of County Engineer Alan Spesard operating a private business, Shelby Engineering LLC, from the highway department facility.
In the letter, Cannon wrote Spesard's work allegedly "violated Article VIII Section 1(a) of the Illinois Constitution, Public Funds or Property or credit shall be used only for public purposes" and "this work violated the terms of his contract with Shelby County" for conducting business unrelated to the Shelby County Highway Department during business hours.
"The highway engineer operated a private business for over 25 years from the highway facility," said Kirk Allen, a member of the Edgar County Watchdogs who attended the Wednesday meeting.
"Whether the higher authorities want to make that a criminal issue, that's up to them, but it's got to get to them for an investigation," but Cannon "refuses to do that," Allen said.
In the end, board members voted 16 to 4 against Cannon’s removal. This was the second time an effort had been made to remove Cannon as chairman, the first being several months prior.
Cannon said a majority of the board stands behind the actions he's taken as chairman and that "the watchdogs and the voices of the public have stood in our way," adding that he has "no intention of doing anything illegal."
During the public comments portion of the meeting, a resident questioned the board's lack of transparency and even accused the board of conducting business under the table. Some board members responded with outrage or laughed at the woman.
Cannon said he's trying "to keep this county together," adding a struggle to fill county positions that include the chief deputy of the sheriff's department and emergency management agency director.
"I think it's kind of like the impeachment of President Trump to be honest with you," Cannon said of the removal effort, accusing the Edgar County Watchdogs of "sensationalizing one side of the story" similar to what "CNN and the fake news has been doing to Trump."
Cannon went on to compare county board members to national figures who have opposed Trump, like Nancy Palosi and Chuck Schumer, and expects opposition until the end of his current term.
"I'm trying to preserve a county here," Cannon said, his roots in Shelby County going back 17 years. "I'm just as concerned about this as everybody else and I'm sick about what's happening."
