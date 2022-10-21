ELWIN — Prohibition on the sale of alcohol is alive and well outside the cities and towns of Macon County.

Paul Butler wants the citizens of the South Wheatland Township to bring that to an end after the upcoming election. To assure his preferred outcome, Butler wants to make sure voters understand what they are voting for.

“It’s very tricky,” he said.

The ballot will say:

“Shall the prohibition of the sale at retail of alcoholic liquor be continued in South Wheatland Township, County of Macon, State of Illinois?”

Butler has plans to open a winery on his Macon County farm. “So we want people to vote no,” he said. “We want to stop the prohibition.”

The wording on the ballot was required by the Illinois State Liquor Control Act, according to Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner. “It’s a state statute, the way the prohibition referendum is to be worded,” he said.

Tanner agrees the wording can be confusing. “If they answer 'no,' that means that they will allow the sale of alcohol,” he said.

With 16 townships in Macon County, South Wheatland Township would be the first to allow alcohol sales in its unincorporated areas if the no votes prevail.

“You can sell alcohol inside the city limits, but not outside the city limits,” he said. “So that’s what we are changing.”

In addition to Butler's winery, other businesses like wedding venues with their own alcohol sales, bars and other wineries could be a possibility.

South Wheatland Township Supervisor John Drayton is not aware of a similar referendum in the past. “But forever is a long time,” he said.

Drayton is aware of Butler’s plans to open a winery. “They’re isolated, all by themselves, with very few neighbors,” he said. “So the township agreed to do that.”

If voters approve alcohol sales in the township, Butler’ said his Macon Mead and Winery could be ready for guests in approximately four years.

“We’re actually wanting to open a meadery, which is honey wine,” he said. “We’d have other wine and beer as well.”

An orchard on the farm will provide some of the various flavors for the mead.

Butler and a crew canvassed the area during the summer to collect nearly 1,000 signatures, allowing the request to be on the general election ballot. “It was very well received. The biggest concern I have is that people will be confused about the wording on the ballot,” he said. “Now we just need a majority of the vote to allow us to do this.”

Drayton said he is not aware of anyone against the referendum. “We have heard nothing negative about it,” he said. “But we’ll just have to see if it will pass.”

If the election results do not go as he hopes, Butler said he will change his plans.

“I guess we’re just going to retire,” he said. “We’ll spend our time going to other people’s wineries.”