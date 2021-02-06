Watch now: Springfield alderman chosen to fill Manar's seat in Illinois Senate

Weighing on the minds of party officials was the likelihood that the district's boundaries will shift after the upcoming redistricting process.

The district will likely include a greater portion of Springfield, which has been trending Democratic, while cutting out more conservative, rural areas. Turner resides on Springfield's east side while Wilhelm is from the district's southern reaches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The selection also means Decatur will keep its mayor.

Moore Wolfe, reached Saturday, said her "true love and passion is for Decatur" and that she put her name in to ensure the region had a voice.

"I've known Doris and I told her in the beginning that if she were the one selected, she would be my new best friend because Senator Manar set the bar very high for what he was able to deliver to the people of Decatur and Macon County," Moore Wolfe said. "And so Doris and I are going to get to know each other very well. So I'm looking forward to introducing her to the Decatur community."

With the senate no longer a possibility, Moore Wolfe said she plans to run for reelection as mayor in 2023.