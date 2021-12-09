Watch now: Springfield Republican seeks House appointment as springboard to Senate

SPRINGFIELD — When Illinois Democrats earlier this year drew the new 48th Senate District, which includes most of Springfield and Decatur, they made sure Republican state Rep. Mike Murphy's home on the edge of the city was not included.
The idea was that if Murphy were included in the district with fellow Republican state Rep. Tim Butler, one of them would run for reelection to the House and the other would challenge state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield, who is considered one of the GOP's top targets in 2022.
So, Murphy was instead drawn into a rural district with state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville. He decided that, if the map withstood court challenges, he would not challenge Bourne, a family friend.
Murphy was later named president and CEO of The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, which led to his resignation from the House earlier this month.
With his seat now open, there is a chance Democrats will end up with the scenario they wished to avoid as there are portions of Murphy's current House district that overlap with Turner's new Senate district. This means that local Republicans have an opportunity to appoint a candidate to the House seat who could use it as a springboard to run for the Senate seat.
One such candidate has already emerged.
Springfield resident Kelly Thompson, a project manager for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce-affiliated Illinois Environmental Regulatory Group, confirmed Wednesday that she plans to seek appointment to Murphy's seat.
"I am seeking this appointment as a professional, a mother, and the wife of a law enforcement officer who is ready to stand up and fight for meaningful change to improve our community and our state for working families," Thompson said in a statement to Lee Enterprises.
"My background in helping businesses navigate the complex regulations of government, while preserving the beauty of Illinois, uniquely qualifies me to bring a business, government and agricultural perspective to the legislature," she continued.
Thompson has been calling Republican precinct committeepersons seeking to drum up support for her appointment.
Though she did not address a possible Senate bid, the Herald & Review has confirmed that Thompson plans to run against Turner in 2022. In that contest, she will have the backing of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus' campaign arm.
Regardless of Thompson's campaign plans, her appointment to the House seat is not a certainty. In a Tuesday email to committeepersons, county party chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick said there would be an open application process.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and a meeting to select a candidate will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Sangamon County Republican headquarters.
Under state law, vacancies to House seats must be filled within 30 days. Since Murphy's district is completely within Sangamon County, the appointment is within the local Republican Party's purview.
Hardwick said a three-person committee that includes herself, committeeperson Drinda O'Connor and Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden will choose Murphy's replacement.
She said that she's fielded many calls from folks willing to serve as a placeholder and not run for reelection, but said that the party "should encourage the use of this term to help someone who plans to run for an office in the 2022 election."
She specifically pointed to Turner's Senate district, the House district held by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, and the newly-open 13th Congressional District.
Turner was appointed in January to fill the term of former state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, who resigned to take a senior position in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.
Turner was previously a Springfield alderwoman and Sangamon County Board member. She is the first Black person to represent Sangamon and Macon counties in the state legislature. She plans to run for a full term.
The district represents one of the best pickup opportunities for Senate Republicans next cycle. The caucus is currently at a 41-18 disadvantage in the upper chamber. The party needs to net at least six seats seats next year to break the Democrats' supermajority.
Though Democrats attempted to shore her up in redistricting by cutting out conservative rural areas and adding Democratic-trending precincts in Springfield, the district only voted for President Joe Biden by four points in 2020. Former President Donald Trump barely carried it in 2016.
Thompson, though a political neophyte, has been around public policy for awhile. Before her current position, she spent five years at the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, including three as the organization's executive director.
She is also the vice chair of the board of the Sangamon Conservancy Trust, a not-for-profit formed in 2000 to help support the goals and objectives of the Sangamon County Soil & Water Conservation District.
She has a bachelor's degree in geography from Eastern Illinois University and a master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Her husband, John Thompson, is a lieutenant with the Illinois State Police who serves as the organization's legislative liaison.
Brenden Moore's 5 most memorable stories of 2021
If 2020 was a year of disruption, 2021 was a year of change.
Perhaps no arena saw more change than Illinois government and politics.
Michael Madigan, the longest-serving House speaker in American history, was toppled by his caucus amid a growing corruption probe. In his place rose House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside, who is the first Black person to hold that title.
I wrote several stories about Welch this year, but none was more memorable than when I profiled in late January, when he told me about that fateful question Madigan asked him just a few weeks prior: “Chris, do you want to be speaker?”
This past summer, I also had the opportunity to profile U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who has gained a national profile as one of the most vocal Republican critics of former President Donald Trump.
There was also a lot of major policy change in Illinois this year. Not to mention the impacts of policies enacted in previous years, such as recreational marijuana legalization and the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy.
Some of those topics are addressed in my five most memorable stories of 2021. I hope you can tell through this sampling of my work that I truly love my job. It's a privilege to tell this state's stories. As always, thank you for reading.
A phone call from House Speaker Michael Madigan to Rep. Chris Welch set off a whirlwind 48 hours in Illinois government and politics that woul…
Kinzinger has been engaged in what he believes to be a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It's pitting him against loyalists to form…
Watch now: Recreational pot made $175 million in Illinois tax revenue. But some aren't happy with the rollout.
Dispensaries did more than $669 million in recreational cannabis sales in 2020, with the state collecting more than $175 million in tax revenu…
Democrats notched many victories during the spring legislative session. Republicans said that despite a new speaker, the majority party follow…
Lee Enterprises journalists examined why Illinois is falling so short in meeting its goals to reduce farm runoff, a problem that has a major i…