Watch now: Springfield Republican seeks House appointment as springboard to Senate

"I am seeking this appointment as a professional, a mother, and the wife of a law enforcement officer who is ready to stand up and fight for meaningful change to improve our community and our state for working families," Thompson said in a statement to Lee Enterprises.

​"My background in helping businesses navigate the complex regulations of government, while preserving the beauty of Illinois, uniquely qualifies me to bring a business, government and agricultural perspective to the legislature," she continued.

Thompson has been calling Republican precinct committeepersons seeking to drum up support for her appointment.

Though she did not address a possible Senate bid, the Herald & Review has confirmed that Thompson plans to run against Turner in 2022. In that contest, she will have the backing of the Illinois Senate Republican Caucus' campaign arm.

Regardless of Thompson's campaign plans, her appointment to the House seat is not a certainty. In a Tuesday email to committeepersons, county party chair Dianne Barghouti Hardwick said there would be an open application process.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 and a meeting to select a candidate will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Sangamon County Republican headquarters.

Under state law, vacancies to House seats must be filled within 30 days. Since Murphy's district is completely within Sangamon County, the appointment is within the local Republican Party's purview.

Hardwick said a three-person committee that includes herself, committeeperson Drinda O'Connor and Sangamon County Administrator Brian McFadden will choose Murphy's replacement.

She said that she's fielded many calls from folks willing to serve as a placeholder and not run for reelection, but said that the party "should encourage the use of this term to help someone who plans to run for an office in the 2022 election."

She specifically pointed to Turner's Senate district, the House district held by state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, and the newly-open 13th Congressional District.

Turner was appointed in January to fill the term of former state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, who resigned to take a senior position in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration.

Turner was previously a Springfield alderwoman and Sangamon County Board member. She is the first Black person to represent Sangamon and Macon counties in the state legislature. She plans to run for a full term.

The district represents one of the best pickup opportunities for Senate Republicans next cycle. The caucus is currently at a 41-18 disadvantage in the upper chamber. The party needs to net at least six seats seats next year to break the Democrats' supermajority.

Though Democrats attempted to shore her up in redistricting by cutting out conservative rural areas and adding Democratic-trending precincts in Springfield, the district only voted for President Joe Biden by four points in 2020. Former President Donald Trump barely carried it in 2016.

Thompson, though a political neophyte, has been around public policy for awhile. Before her current position, she spent five years at the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts, including three as the organization's executive director.

She is also the vice chair of the board of the Sangamon Conservancy Trust, a not-for-profit formed in 2000 to help support the goals and objectives of the Sangamon County Soil & Water Conservation District.

She has a bachelor's degree in geography from Eastern Illinois University and a master's degree in environmental studies from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Her husband, John Thompson, is a lieutenant with the Illinois State Police who serves as the organization's legislative liaison.