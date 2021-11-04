Watch now: State Sen. Steve McClure to seek reelection in mostly-new district

SPRINGFIELD — State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, announced Thursday that he will seek reelection next year in the redrawn 54th District.

“I am committed, now more than ever, to standing up for our communities against the radical liberal agenda that is driving the chaos across Illinois," McClure said in a news release.

McClure, 37, who lives on the far west side of Springfield and was first elected in 2018, is running in a district that covers significantly different ground than the one he currently represents, which stretches across west-central Illinois from Sangamon County to the Mississippi River.

The new district, drawn as part of the legislative redistricting map proposed by legislative Democrats and signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker earlier this year, covers all or parts of 14 mostly-rural Central Illinois counties. It stretches from Petersburg in the northwest to Staunton in the southwest to Effingham in the southeast to Moultrie County in the northeast.

The district includes most of the southern portion of Macon County, including Macon and Mount Zion. It also takes in a small slice of southwest Decatur near the South Side Country Club.

McClure, a Springfield native, initially ran for the Illinois Senate as a primary challenger to incumbent state Sen. Sam McCann, R-Plainview.

Recommended for you…

But when McCann opted to run for governor as a third party candidate, McClure was unopposed in the primary. He then won the general election unopposed in the heavily Republican district.

McClure is is a graduate of Arizona State University, the University of Illinois Springfield and Valparaiso University. He received a law degree from the latter.

Prior to serving in the legislature, McClure was a Sangamon County assistant state's attorney for six years.

McClure was appointed assistant minority leader of the Illinois Senate GOP caucus earlier this year.

McClure is a conservative, especially on issues of public safety and law enforcement, though has broken from his party on occasion, most notably when he voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2019.

Given the significant new territory McClure's district covers, he may face a competitive primary challenge.

Former state Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, has expressed an interest in running for the seat, according to news reports.

Rosenthal served in the Illinois House from 2011 to 2015 and was later appointed director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources by former Gov. Bruce Rauner. He currently serves on the Lincoln Land Community College Board of Trustees.

McClure had about $68,000 on hand as of Oct. 1, according to campaign finance reports. Rosenthal has not yet started campaign committee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0