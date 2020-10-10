Watch now: Supporters for President Trump, GOP candidates rally in Decatur

“Voter fraud is out there,” the chairman said, and worries about the country lurching dangerously to the left and drifting towards socialism if the Democrats take back the Oval Office.

He said Trump can’t catch a break with the mainstream media but voters aren’t stupid, and they see what’s being done to him. “No matter what Trump says or does, they are against him on every issue,” said Pillsbury of the Fourth Estate.

“Well I think the public is smarter than that. They know nobody is right all the time but nobody is wrong all the time, either. You come out here with us and you’ll see it: the people support and believe in Donald Trump.”

The rally came the same day Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus. He delivered a speech from to a crowd gathered on the south lawn, who shouted "We love you" in unison.

Trump is scheduled for a Florida rally on Monday and campaign events in Iowa and Pennsylvania later in the week.

Planning to vote in person this year? What Illinois voters should know before heading to the polls.

