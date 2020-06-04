Watch now: Taylorville protest calls for peace, change

“There is a racial issue in our America,” McPeek said. “Our biggest goal is to encourage and teach children there is a better way to fix that then what is currently happening. I’m hoping they will see how we are uniting in this protest and in those across the country and learn from that going forward.”

McPeek said she cried as she watched protesters marching into the town square. "Growing up in Taylorville as some of you have, the ones who are from here, you understand that while racism isn’t an issue for everyone, it is an issue for some," McPeek said, standing behind a sign that read, "All moms were summoned when George Floyd cried out for his mom."

She said she couldn't imagine her own children experiencing what happened to Floyd.

"Today begins the difference," she said. "Today we say no more. Because they can’t breathe. And because my kids can’t breathe, neither can I."

Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler said he had anticipated a peaceful event after coordinating with Workman and had advised nearby business owners that they did not need to board up their windows as a precaution. Instead, he told them to stay in their facilities with the lights on.